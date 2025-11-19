Open Extended Reactions

UFC strawweight Iasmin Lucindo was forced to withdraw from a scheduled bout next month due to a failed drug test, which her team is investigating as a potential contaminated supplement case.

Lucindo (18-6) was scheduled to face Gillian Robertson (16-8) at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 13, but was removed from the bout after she tested positive for traces of the anabolic steroid mesterolone, her team confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has been placed under temporary suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, while her team investigates the cause of the failed test. Lucindo denies knowingly ingesting the banned substance.

"Iasmin has not knowingly used any prohibited substances and based on the amount and type of the detected metabolites, we firmly believe that this is a case of contamination rather than intentional use," Lucindo's manager Tiago Okamura told ESPN in a released statement. "We are working diligently, in collaboration with Drug Free Sports and the UFC, to identify the source of this contamination."

According to Okamura, the positive test occurred in late September. Lucindo provided negative drug tests in August and October. Should the NSAC eventually find the positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement, Lucindo would likely face a reduced suspension. There has been a long history of contaminated supplement cases involving UFC athletes, including arguably the most infamous case involving Jon Jones in 2017.

Lucindo, of Brazil, is one of the most promising prospects in the 115-pound division. She is currently ranked No. 7 by the UFC and No. 9 by ESPN in the division, with a 5-2 record. She last defeated Angela Hill via decision in August.