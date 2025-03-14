How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2

Open Extended Reactions

In this weekend's UFC Fight Night installment, fans can expect exciting action from the middleweight division. Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze face off in the main event Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelim at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

Vettori is competing for the first time since June 2023, after losing three of his past five fights. Dolidze, ESPN's No. 10 ranked middleweight, enters the fight on a two-fight winning streak after defeating Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland in 2024.

UFC Fight Night fight card

7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Bantamweight: Da'mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson

Light heavyweight: Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos

4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Ryan Spann

Bantamweight: Suyoung You vs. AJ Cunningham

Bantamweight: Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa

Women's strawweight: Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes

Flyweight: Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima

Women's bantamweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Women's flyweight: Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice

