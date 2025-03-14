        <
        >

          How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2

          Marvin Vettori (left) and Roman Dolidze, who previously faced off in UFC 286, will sync up again at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Mar 14, 2025, 07:58 PM

          In this weekend's UFC Fight Night installment, fans can expect exciting action from the middleweight division. Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze face off in the main event Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelim at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

          Vettori is competing for the first time since June 2023, after losing three of his past five fights. Dolidze, ESPN's No. 10 ranked middleweight, enters the fight on a two-fight winning streak after defeating Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland in 2024.

          Fans can get prepared for this weekend's slate with expert picks and best bets from ESPN.

          UFC Fight Night fight card

          7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

          Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

          Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos

          Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh

          Bantamweight: Da'mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson

          Light heavyweight: Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro

          Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos

          4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

          Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Ryan Spann

          Bantamweight: Suyoung You vs. AJ Cunningham

          Bantamweight: Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa

          Women's strawweight: Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes

          Flyweight: Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima

          Women's bantamweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira

          Women's flyweight: Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights exclusively on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.