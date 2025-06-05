How to watch UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2 on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The stage is set. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will defend his crown against "Suga" Sean O'Malley in the headlining rematch of UFC 316 on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Women's bantamweight titleholder Julianna Peña puts her belt on the line against No. 1 contender Kayla Harrison in the co-main event.

The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims on ESPN+ and Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET.

Dvalishvili (19-4-0) enters the bout on a 12-fight winning streak, including a successful title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January. The 34-year-old champion snatched the bantamweight belt from O'Malley in unanimous fashion at UFC 306 last September.

O'Malley (18-2-0) seeks redemption after having his seven-fight unbeaten streak snapped at the hands of Dvalishvili. O'Malley, 30, hadn't suffered a loss since falling to Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Peña (13-5-0) begins her second reign as women's bantamweight champion after taking the belt from Raquel Pennington in a split decision last October. Peña, the first woman to win Dana White's "The Ultimate Fighter" reality television show, looks to exit the Octagon victorious against Harrison (18-1-0), who suffered the only defeat of her professional career in the 2022 PFL World Championship against Larissa Pacheco.

Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 316 essentials:

UFC 316 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Bantamweight championship: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley

Women's bantamweight championship: Julianna Peña (c) vs. Kayla Harrison

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van

Light heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

ESPN+/Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

Women's flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong

Featherweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Joo Sang Yoo

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+ and Disney+: Get ESPN+ here. Get Disney+ here.

Purchase the fight: Find out how here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.