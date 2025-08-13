How to Watch UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC invades the United Center in Chicago on Saturday night for a jam-packed fight card featuring reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defending his title against undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev in the main event.

The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+ before transitioning to ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Du Plessis (23-2-0) will defend his crown for the second time this year after defeating Sean Strickland in a unanimous decision at UFC 312 in February. The 31-year-old titleholder from South Africa initially snatched the belt from Strickland at the top of 2024.

Du Plessis has a tough task ahead of him in Chimaev (14-0-0). The fellow 31-year-old has achieved victory by submission in three of his past five bouts. The title showdown in the Windy City will mark Chimaev's first fight of 2025.

What are the top storylines at UFC 319? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 319 essentials:

UFC 319 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Middleweight championship: Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

Lightweight: King Green vs. Diego Ferreira

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godínez

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez

ESPN+/Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose

Middleweight: Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa

Flyweight championship: Alibi Idiris vs. Joseph Morales

Welterweight championship: Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+ and Disney+: Get ESPN+ here. Get Disney+ here.

Purchase the fight: Find out how here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.