          How to Watch UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev on ESPN+

          The title showdown in the Windy City will mark Chimaev's first fight of 2025. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Aug 13, 2025, 08:09 PM

          The UFC invades the United Center in Chicago on Saturday night for a jam-packed fight card featuring reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defending his title against undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev in the main event.

          The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+ before transitioning to ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

          Du Plessis (23-2-0) will defend his crown for the second time this year after defeating Sean Strickland in a unanimous decision at UFC 312 in February. The 31-year-old titleholder from South Africa initially snatched the belt from Strickland at the top of 2024.

          Du Plessis has a tough task ahead of him in Chimaev (14-0-0). The fellow 31-year-old has achieved victory by submission in three of his past five bouts. The title showdown in the Windy City will mark Chimaev's first fight of 2025.

          What are the top storylines at UFC 319? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 319 essentials:

          UFC 319 fight card

          ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

          Middleweight championship: Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev

          Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

          Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

          Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

          Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

          ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

          Lightweight: King Green vs. Diego Ferreira

          Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

          Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godínez

          Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez

          ESPN+/Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

          Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose

          Middleweight: Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

          Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa

          Flyweight championship: Alibi Idiris vs. Joseph Morales

          Welterweight championship: Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko

          (c) = defending champion

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+ and Disney+: Get ESPN+ here. Get Disney+ here.

          Purchase the fight: Find out how here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.