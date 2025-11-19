UFC Fight Night: How to Watch Tsarukyan vs. Hooker on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC heads to Qatar for the first time Saturday as a lightweight clash between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker headlines UFC Fight Night inside ABHA Arena in Doha.

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Tsarukyan (22-3-0) looks to extend his winning streak to five straight in his first bout of 2025. The 5-foot-7 Armenia native defeated Charles Oliveira in a split decision in his last time out at UFC 300 in April 2024.

Hooker (24-12-0) is also set to enter the Octagon for the first time this year. The 6-foot striker from New Zealand last fought Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in August 2024. Hooker's split-decision victory over Gamrot marked his third straight win.

Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN App, 1 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry

Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield

Welterweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev

ESPN App, 10 a.m. ET

Featherweight: Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley

Light heavyweight: Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Bantamweight: Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder

Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Shem Rock

Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

Heavyweight: Marek Bujlo vs. Denzel Freeman

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.