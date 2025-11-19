UFC Fight Night: How to Watch Tsarukyan vs. Hooker on ESPN

The UFC heads to Qatar for the first time Saturday as a lightweight clash between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker headlines UFC Fight Night inside ABHA Arena in Doha.
Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Tsarukyan (22-3-0) looks to extend his winning streak to five straight in his first bout of 2025. The 5-foot-7 Armenia native defeated Charles Oliveira in a split decision in his last time out at UFC 300 in April 2024.
Hooker (24-12-0) is also set to enter the Octagon for the first time this year. The 6-foot striker from New Zealand last fought Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in August 2024. Hooker's split-decision victory over Gamrot marked his third straight win.
Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
ESPN App, 1 p.m. ET
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry
Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield
Welterweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev
Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev
ESPN App, 10 a.m. ET
Featherweight: Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley
Light heavyweight: Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira
Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Bantamweight: Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder
Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Shem Rock
Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev
Heavyweight: Marek Bujlo vs. Denzel Freeman
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on the ESPN App: Get it here.
Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.