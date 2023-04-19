On the heels of a 17-65 season that marked the worst record in franchise history, the Detroit Pistons are approaching a crossroads this summer as general manager Troy Weaver prepares for his fourth season at the helm.

The Pistons have big decisions ahead, beginning with hiring a new coach, as Dwane Casey moves to the front office. There are playmakers in place -- guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey form a promising backcourt -- but it's been four seasons since the Pistons' last playoff trip, and Detroit hasn't actually won a playoff game since 2008.

Historically speaking, the Pistons have been one of the NBA's most depleted franchises since the end of their successful run in the 2000s, with high-profile draft misses (Greg Monroe over Paul George in 2010; Brandon Knight ahead of Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard in 2011; Stanley Johnson in 2015; and Luke Kennard over Donovan Mitchell in 2016) hamstringing their chances at sustaining success.

Although third-year guard Killian Hayes has largely been disappointing, the jury remains out on Weaver's recent draftees, with Cunningham missing all but 12 games last season following left leg surgery, and the rookie Ivey flashing potential but shooting just 41% from the field and sitting among the league leaders in turnovers.

The best chance at a franchise revival lies in May's draft lottery, in which the team holds a top-three chance at the No. 1 pick -- and the opportunity to select the 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama. The Pistons have a 14% chance to win the lottery, tied with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, and can draft no lower than fifth in any scenario. Jeremy Woo breaks down how winning the draft lottery and the chance to draft Wembanyama would impact the Pistons.

How does Wembanyama fit with the Pistons?