The Victor Wembanyama era officially begins Friday when the San Antonio Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) on Day 1 of the NBA 2K24 Summer League. Every minute the 19-year-old French phenom is on the floor will be treated as a preview into a new era for the Spurs and the NBA.

The first overall pick in this year's draft is facing the type of expectations that were once reserved for LeBron James in 2003. Wembanyama's performance in summer league will be the first tangible results of those expectations against NBA competition.

For Wembanyama, trying to make a good first impression in his summer league debut is just one of many big moments over the past few months. He has gone from watching the Spurs win the first overall pick in the draft lottery, to leading Metropolitans 92 to the LNB Pro A finals, to walking across the Barclays Center stage first on draft night. Now, in Las Vegas, he will get to contend against even more promising young NBA talent.

ESPN insiders Kevin Pelton, Andrew Lopez and Jonathan Givony break down what makes Wembanyama special on the court, the early weeks of Wembanyama-mania and what to expect from him in his summer league debut.

What to watch for in Wembanyama's summer league debut