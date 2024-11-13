Open Extended Reactions

It's never too early to talk NBA trades. And three weeks into the regular season, several contenders may be forced to act to address early struggles.

But considering the current salary cap and luxury tax restrictions across the league, that may be easier said than done for several teams trying to maximize their championship windows.

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks have plenty of star power, but their front offices might need to get creative to surround their superstars with effective role players. Teams with aging rosters, such as the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks, may also be forced to get their seasons back on track via the trade market.

Other teams, such as the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans are dealing with a bevy of injuries, which raises the question of whether they should make a move or wait to get healthy.

Kevin Pelton, Bobby Marks and more of ESPN's NBA insiders are breaking down these six contenders to see what they're currently lacking, what their options are ahead of the trade season and whether there are rumblings of potential moves.

Jump to a team:

Lakers | Bucks | Heat

Pelicans | Knicks | 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers

What they're missing: bench production