Klay Thompson thinks his dad will root against him in Lakers-Warriors series

Monica McNutt and Tim Legler explain why they think the Warriors will have the experience and continuity advantage vs. the Lakers. (2:08)

Who has the advantage in the Warriors-Lakers series? (2:08)

There will be at least one house divided over the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors NBA playoff series.

On one side is Warriors guard Klay Thompson and on the other is his father, Mychal Thompson.

The Warriors reached the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings in seven games in their first-round series. Klay Thompson was asked after the 120-100 win which team he thought his dad would be rooting for.

"If I had to guess, probably his employer," Thompson said Sunday.

The elder Thompson is a Lakers broadcaster and was a part of the Lakers' 1987 and 1988 NBA title-winning teams. He played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs before playing his final four full NBA seasons with the Lakers. He has been a broadcaster for the Lakers since 2003.

Klay and Mychal have combined to win seven NBA titles in their careers. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Klay grew up in Southern California is looking forward to facing the Lakers.

"I have so many great memories of him watching the Lakers, Kobe, Shaq and Pau," the five-time NBA champion said. "I'm just really excited to try and stick it to the team I grew up rooting for."

Game 1 of the series is Tuesday in San Francisco.