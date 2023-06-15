The New Orleans Pelicans have decided to move on from assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, multiple sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Weatherspoon, a 2019 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, has been a part of the Pelicans' staff since 2019 when she was first hired as a two-way player development coach. The following season, Weatherspoon was elevated to assistant coach and has remained there the last three seasons.

Weatherspoon developed a close relationship with Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and worked as his player development coach the last three years.

The Pelicans have already made other changes to their coaching staff following the season. Assistant coach Ryan Pannone left when the season was over to take a job on the Alabama men's basketball coaching staff and the Pelicans hired former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego to become the team's new associate head coach.

New Orleans also was able to retain assistant Jarron Collins, who was a head coaching candidate for the Detroit Pistons job.

Weatherspoon previously coached at Louisiana Tech, who she led to a NCAA championship as a player in 1988, and worked in player development for the WNBA's New York Liberty, the team she spent most of her professional player career with.