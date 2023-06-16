Are we nearing the end of the Zion Williamson era in New Orleans?

The league is "certainly wondering" if the New Orleans Pelicans are ultimately going to deal the 2019 No. 1 pick in an attempt to move up in Thursday's NBA draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC), according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Williamson has been a force for New Orleans, averaging 25.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 60.5% from the floor over his four seasons. The issue has been actually keeping him on the floor. Injuries have limited Williamson to just 114 out of a possible 308 regular-season games in his young career.

The Pelicans were third in the West before Williamson hurt his hamstring on Jan. 2. By the end of the season, they were battling to make it to the play-in tournament, before losing to the No. 10 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first play-in game.

So what could the Pelicans realistically get for the 23-year-old Williamson, who, despite his injury history, is already a two-time All-Star?

We've asked our experts to propose their favorite Williamson trades, from a pairing with LaMelo Ball to another with Damian Lillard.

-- Andrew Lopez

A new, dynamic duo in Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets get: Williamson, Bucks' 2025 first-round pick (if 1-4)

New Orleans Pelicans get: Gordon Hayward, No. 2 pick