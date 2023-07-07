After the Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal blockbusters cleaned out the Phoenix Suns' coffers of any controllable draft picks through 2030, the franchise acquired three future second-round picks in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, sources told ESPN.

The Grizzlies are sending a 2025 second-round pick via the New Orleans Pelicans and their own second-rounders in 2028 and 2029, sources said. These second-rounders give the Suns some picks to use in future trades, or to draft players themselves.

The Suns sent the Nets four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap in the Durant deal. Before this trade, the Suns had control over zero picks through 2030 -- first or second-round.

The cost to the Suns will be forward Isaiah Todd and first-round pick swaps in 2024 and 2030, sources said. The Grizzlies will have the right in those years to swap their own first for the lesser of the Suns/Washington Wizards' first-round selections, sources said.

The Suns traded the Wizards six future second-round picks and six first-round pick swaps in the Beal trade.