Who are the biggest winners and losers from 2023 NBA free agency?

A week since players and teams could begin negotiating deals on June 30, and a day after they could begin signing them at the conclusion of the league's moratorium period, free agency is already winding down. Of the top 25 free agents by my three-year projections, including a handful who avoided free agency by exercising player options and signing extensions, just four remain uncommitted -- all from the back half of the list: Terence Davis, Jaylen Nowell, Kelly Oubre Jr. and P.J. Washington.

So while the NBA world continues to wait on potential trades involving All-Star guards James Harden and Damian Lillard that could shape the offseason as a whole, it's time to take a look at the players, teams and groups who have done the best for themselves so far in free agency.

Perhaps the biggest loser remains the same as since the blockbuster 2019 offseason: stars changing teams via free agency. Of the seven largest contracts handed out this summer, just one was to a player changing teams (Fred VanVleet going from the Toronto Raptors to the Houston Rockets). While free agency might no longer turn teams into contenders as it once did, there's still plenty of value to be had. Let's break it all down.

