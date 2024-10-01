Vince Carter is brought to tears after Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals the team will retire his No. 15 jersey, honoring his legacy in Toronto. (0:24)

The Toronto Raptors revealed their Classic Edition uniforms for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.

One of the most iconic jerseys in Raptors history, the uniform is a tribute to the Raptors' 1999-2003 era, which produced Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. Toronto's upcoming season also marks the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

The backs of the jerseys feature the same lettering details, but with a black primary hue.

This will be the first time since the 2019-20 season that the Raptors will wear a '90s throwback jersey. The franchise utilized the team's first home edition jerseys that season.

Nicknamed "Air Canada," Carter won the 2000 NBA slam dunk contest in the threads after he performed his signature 360-degree windmill dunk. The Raptors announced they will retire his jersey on Nov. 2 against the Sacramento Kings.