Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley will be out at least one week after suffering a partial tear to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has a partial tear to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow and will be reevaluated in a week, the team announced Tuesday.

Quickley sustained the injury in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It has been a rough start on the injury front for the Raptors guard; he suffered a right pelvic contusion in Toronto's regular-season opener that kept him out eight games.

Quickley, 25, was acquired in a trade last year that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks.

He has appeared in just three games so far this season for the 2-9 Raptors.