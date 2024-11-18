Memphis Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey exited during the second half of Sunday's win over the visiting Denver Nuggets because of a left ankle injury.

Edey, the ninth overall pick in June's NBA draft, initially injured his ankle during the first half before aggravating it after halftime. He left with Memphis up 80-62 with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

Edey finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocked shots in 14 minutes off the bench as the Grizzlies went on to win 105-90.

The former Purdue standout is averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 20.1 minutes across 14 games (nine starts) for Memphis.

The severity of Edey's injury was not yet known. Edey, who stands 7-foot-4, previously battled ankle issues during NBA summer league play.

Memphis is already playing without star guard Ja Morant, who remains out because of a hip injury he sustained Nov. 6. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant would be reevaluated Monday.

Memphis hosts Denver again Tuesday.