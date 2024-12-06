Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari is finalizing a shoe endorsement deal with Stephen Curry's Curry Brand, sources told ESPN on Friday.

His agent, Darrell Comer of Tandem, has been negotiating the new deal with Curry Brand officials in recent weeks.

Olivari, who made the Lakers' roster from a non-guaranteed training camp deal, idolized Curry growing up, receiving his autograph as a kid and saying he slept with the No. 30 jersey.

He is set to become the second active NBA player to sign with Curry's standalone venture at Under Armour, joining Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox, who received a Curry Brand signature shoe line that debuts Friday.

Olivari has averaged 23 points, 6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League team this season. The 6-foot-3 guard had a solid preseason for the Lakers, including a performance with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting (5-of-9 from 3) against Curry's Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18.