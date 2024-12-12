Brian Windhorst details how the Warriors are eyeing Jimmy Butler and LeBron James as potential trade targets. (1:12)

Jimmy Butler is giving back to his alma mater.

The Miami Heat forward secured a Li-Ning uniform and sneaker sponsorship deal for Tyler Junior College, the school where Butler played his first season of college basketball.

The uniforms include his logo that appears on his signature Li-Ning shoes. The community college in Tyler, Texas is also set to wear Butler's sneaker line with the look, according to Nick DePaula.

Butler, who was born in Houston, signed with the Chinese sportswear company in November 2020. They announced his third signature shoe -- the Li-Ning JB3 -- in August.

Butler spent the 2007-08 season with Tyler Junior College averaging 18.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29 games. He then transferred to the Marquette Golden Eagles, spending three seasons there. The Chicago Bulls selected him at No. 30 in the 2011 NBA draft.

The six-time All-Star is currently averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the midst of swirling trade rumors, per ESPN's Shams Charania.