The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade that sends two second-round picks to Memphis, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Kings, the third team in the deal, sent guard Colby Jones to the Wizards and received forward Jake LaRavia from the Grizzlies. The Wizards also sent out guard Johnny Davis to Memphis and received Kings center Alex Len.

Memphis creates roster flexibility with the move, including the ability to renegotiate the contract of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Smart hasn't played since Dec. 21 because of an injury to his right index finger. He's currently considered week-to-week by Memphis, though he's been limited to individual work and no team drills.

Smart has struggled to stay healthy in Memphis since being acquired from the Boston Celtics in June 2023; he's missed more games in the past two years compared to all his missed games combined in Boston.

When he's been on the court, Smart remains a high-level defender. The former Defensive Player of the Year is holding opponents to below 40% shooting from the field as a primary defender over the past two seasons, according to ESPN Research.

After this season, Smart has one year left on the four-year, $77 million extension that he signed with the Celtics.