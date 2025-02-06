Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder signed rookie second-round draft pick Ajay Mitchell to a multiyear contract Thursday.

Mitchell, a guard from Belgium who played in college at UC Santa Barbara, originally signed a two-way contract last July. Terms of the new agreement were not released.

In 34 games, Mitchell is averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is one of two rookies in the league this season shooting at least 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He has been out for a month because of a toe sprain.

Mitchell was the 38th overall pick in the draft. Oklahoma City acquired his rights from the New York Knicks on draft night.

The Thunder also signed Branden Carlson to a two-way contract Thursday.

Carlson, a 7-foot center, has appeared in 15 games for Oklahoma City this season after originally being signed in November. He scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in a win over Cleveland last month. He is averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes this season.

In five games for Oklahoma City's G League team, Carlson is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.