Philadelphia 76ers guard Eric Gordon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist Wednesday and will be reevaluated in approximately three months, the team announced Thursday.

The timeline means the 36-year-old veteran will miss the rest of the regular season. The Sixers (20-38) are not currently in the postseason picture.

Gordon is shooting 40.9% from 3-point range and averaging 6.8 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 39 games (13 starts) this season.

The 76ers have lost nine straight games, including Wednesday's 110-105 defeat to the New York Knicks.

Philadelphia has been beset by injuries this season to its core players. Joel Embiid was out for a second straight game Wednesday as he continues to confer with doctors and the team after undergoing imaging Monday on his troublesome left knee. Paul George has admitted to playing through injuries, and Tyrese Maxey is dealing with a right finger injury that he suffered during Saturday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets that has affected his ballhandling and shooting.

Drafted No. 7 by the LA Clippers in 2008, Gordon was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2016-17 with the Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 15.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 925 games with the Clippers (2008-11, 2023), New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2011-16), Rockets (2016-23), Phoenix Suns (2024) and 76ers.

Information from ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Field Level Media contributed to this report.