NBA Power Rankings: Most important stretch for all 30 teams

With just over six weeks left in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, most teams are now focusing on the postseason while others are cutting their losses and zeroing in on the upcoming draft and offseason.

Coming out of the All-Star break, teams and players should be well rested for the remainder of the schedule.

A race for the No. 4 seed between the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons has heated up in the East, as all three teams are collectively a game apart from one another. The fight for a play-in spot remains contentious between the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

In the West, things have been hot all season, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have established their spot at the top while the rest of the conference has been neck-and-neck in the standings. The Nos. 6 through 9 teams are all separated by one game or less.

This week, we asked our NBA insiders to break down the most important stretch of games for all 30 teams. Whether it's a last-ditch effort for a postseason push, or a tank for the top of the lottery, which games should we circle on our calendars in the coming weeks?

Here are this week's updated Power Rankings for all 30 teams.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk and Chris Herring) think teams belong this season.

Phoenix Suns' lead guard Devin Booker is averaging 26.1 points this season, 8th in the league. ESPN

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 48-10

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ BOS (Feb. 28), vs. POR (Mar. 2), @ CHI (Mar. 4)

The biggest game remaining for the Cavs comes Friday in Boston, where they'll hope to tie the season series at two apiece against the defending champs. The Cavaliers' toughest stretch, however, comes in their last three games of the regular season: a back-to-back in Indiana and New York, followed by the home finale against the Pacers. Indiana beat Cleveland at home last month, but the Cavs have already beaten the Knicks by double digits twice this season. -- Dave McMenamin

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 46-11

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ BKN (Feb. 26), @ ATL (Feb. 28), @ SA (Mar. 2), vs. HOU (Mar. 3)

A possible Western Conference finals preview followed by an NBA Finals tee-up? The Thunder have a back-to-back with Denver on March 9-10 before facing Boston on March 12. If those teams want an early look at how to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they may want to study how Minnesota's trapping strategy against the MVP candidate played a significant role in its massive comeback win Monday. Despite the loss, it was Gilgeous-Alexander's 20th 35-point performance of the season. According to ESPN Research, he joins Kevin Durant as the only players in franchise history with 20 or more 35-point performances in multiple seasons. -- Tim MacMahon

3. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 42-16

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ DET (Feb. 26), vs. CLE (Feb. 28), vs. DEN (Mar. 2)

There are three games left across the final few weeks of Boston's regular season that should be highlighted, and all are at TD Garden: Friday against the Cavaliers, Sunday against the Nuggets and March 12 against the Thunder -- meetings against what appear to be the biggest oppositions to their title defense. -- Tim Bontemps

4. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 38-20

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ MIL (Feb. 27), @ DET (Feb. 28), @ BOS (Mar. 2)

The Nuggets, who have won 10 of their past 11, are looking more and more like Western Conference contenders. But there are two games on the remaining schedule that could go a long way toward boosting the Nuggets' status and determining the MVP race. Denver plays a back-to-back at Oklahoma City on March 9 and 10. If Denver can sweep, the Nuggets could put a dent in the Thunder's stellar season and create a ton of intrigue heading into the playoffs. It could also be enough to sway MVP voters when it comes to Nikola Jokic and OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

5. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 38-20

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. NYK (Feb. 28), vs. SA (Mar. 1), vs. ATL (Mar. 3)

The Grizzlies started the Eastern Conference portion of their five-game road trip coming out of the All-Star break losing two of three, including Sunday at Cleveland. The time off might have been the most beneficial for point guard Ja Morant, who has been in and out of the lineup because of injuries but has now played in four consecutive games. Fresh off his second All-Star appearance, Jaren Jackson Jr. is oozing confidence along with surprising rookies Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey. Memphis will look to ride this momentum as it hits a fairly difficult portion of the schedule in late March with four straight road games that include matchups against the Clippers and Oklahoma City. -- Michael Wright

6. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 37-20

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. PHI (Feb. 26), @ MEM (Feb. 28), @ MIA (Mar. 2), vs. GS (Mar. 4)

Despite owning the league's fifth-best record, the Knicks are currently 0-7 against the top teams in the league: the Cavs, Thunder and Celtics. Five of those defeats weren't truly competitive, either. New York has three games left against the Cavs and Celtics collectively; all three fall between April 2 and 11. The Knicks will be eager to illustrate they are a title contender, despite what they've shown in their highest-profile games so far. -- Chris Herring

7. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 35-21

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. MIN (Feb. 27), vs. LAC (Feb. 28), vs. LAC (Mar. 2)

For obvious reasons, the return of Luka Doncic to Dallas on April 9 is the box office event still awaiting the Lakers on their schedule for the third of four regular-season matchups against the Mavericks. But the six-game stretch in eight days from March 13 through March 20 is more consequential. It starts with a road back-to-back in Milwaukee, followed by a matchup in Denver. Then a home back-to-back against Phoenix and San Antonio and another back-to-back against Denver and Milwaukee. LeBron James highlighted the stretch on his Instagram account with the caption: "This is INSANE!!!!!" -- McMenamin

8. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 36-22

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. SA (Feb. 26), vs. SAC (Mar. 1), @ OKC (Mar. 3), @ IND (Mar. 4)

The Rockets dropped seven of nine games going into the All-Star break, and it didn't get any easier for them coming out. Still, Houston defeated Minnesota on Friday with Jabari Smith Jr. back in the lineup after missing 22 games because of a broken bone in his left hand, before losing the next night at Utah. Injured point guard Fred VanVleet has missed nine consecutive games because of a sore ankle, and coach Ime Udoka estimates the veteran is at approximately 80%. There's a chance VanVleet might return during Houston's upcoming three-game homestand. However, the back-to-back outings in Los Angeles against the Clippers and Lakers on April 9 and 11 is the most important stretch of games for a Houston squad that sits at No. 5 in the West. -- Wright

9. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 32-24

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. TOR (Feb. 26), @ MIA (Feb. 28), vs. CHI (Mar. 2), vs. HOU (Mar. 4)

The Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the postseason last year and are slated to face Milwaukee in the first round again in the No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup if the standings hold. Indiana currently has home-court advantage but will face Milwaukee twice in a three-game stretch on March 11 and 15 that could decide which team will ultimately get to start the series at home. -- Jamal Collier

10. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 32-25

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. DEN (Feb. 27), @ DAL (Mar. 1), @ ATL (Mar. 4)

The Bucks will begin a four-game stretch on March 9 that could define their path toward the playoffs. Three of those four games are at home, beginning with the East-leading Cavs and a chance for Milwaukee to win its first game against the top three seeds in the conference (so far it is 0-9). Then, the Bucks will play the Pacers in two of the next three games, with a matchup against the Lakers in between. But those games against Indiana will be key, especially considering where the two teams stand in the East right now. -- Collier

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 32-27

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ LAL (Feb. 27), @ UTA (Feb. 28), @ PHX (Mar. 2), vs. PHI (Mar. 4)

The good news for Minnesota: It has one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league, with only Toronto facing teams with a lower winning percentage to end the season. If the Wolves want to escape the play-in tournament and make the playoffs as a top-six seed, it should take advantage of the lighter schedule, particularly during one stretch from March 14-21: five games, only one against a team over .500 (at home against Indiana) and three games (Pelicans twice and Utah) against teams heading for the top of the lottery. If the Wolves are clicking, it should be a chance for a winning streak to end the regular season strong. -- Collier

12. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 31-26

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ CHI (Feb. 26), @ LAL (Feb. 28), @ LAL (Mar. 2), @ PHX (Mar. 4)

The Clippers' grip on the sixth spot in the West is slipping as they are in the midst of eight consecutive games away from Intuit Dome. But their final six games could determine whether the Clippers have to endure the play-in. That stretch starts on April 4 with two back-to-back home games against Dallas, who could have a healthy Anthony Davis back. Kawhi Leonard will likely have to sit out one of those games, as the Clippers will have to manage him closely to prep for the playoffs. After that, the Clippers host San Antonio and Houston before finishing the regular season at Sacramento and Golden State -- two other teams that will challenge for the sixth spot. -- Youngmisuk

13. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 32-26

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. BOS (Feb. 26), vs. DEN (Feb. 28), vs. BKN (Mar. 1), @ UTA (Mar. 3)

Forget merely making the playoffs. With the Pistons having used a seven-game winning streak to open up a 3.5-game lead over the Magic for the sixth seed in the East, they can now turn their attention up in the standings. Detroit is only a game back of the Pacers and Bucks for fourth, which would mean home-court advantage in the first round. If the Pistons can stay that close, finishing the season with a home-and-home set against Milwaukee will give them a potential two-game swing. -- Kevin Pelton

14. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 31-27

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ ORL (Feb. 27), @ PHI (Mar. 1), @ CHA (Mar. 3), @ NYK (Mar. 4)

The rejuvenated Warriors have their eyes set on the sixth seed and a five-game stretch against other Western Conference contenders could determine their ability to avoid the play-in. The challenge starts on April 1 against Memphis. After that, Golden State finishes a daunting six-game road trip in Los Angeles where they will face the new-look duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James. The Warriors return home to face Denver and Houston before visiting a Phoenix team that has been teetering on the play-in line and will have some extra motivation. The Warriors then finish the regular season against the Clippers, who are clinging to the No. 6 spot in the standings. -- Youngmisuk

15. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 31-28

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. CHA (Feb. 27), vs. MIL (Mar. 1), vs. SAC (Mar. 3)

Big men Anthony Davis (adductor strain) and Dereck Lively II (stress fracture in ankle) joined the team on the California road trip and have progressed to getting in some work on the court. The Mavs' hope is that Davis and Lively will return in time for the tandem to get several games together at the end of the regular season, sources told ESPN. They'll be needed in their back-to-back against the Clippers that starts on April 4 and will definitely want Davis back when Luka and the Lakers come to town on April 9. -- MacMahon

16. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 29-28

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ UTA (Feb. 26), @ HOU (Mar. 1), @ DAL (Mar. 3)

After a 24-point home loss to the Warriors on Friday, the Kings now find themselves chasing their West rivals in the race for play-in positioning. Sacramento can still make up ground and secure the season series tiebreaker when the two teams play on March 13 at the Chase Center. The stakes are significant. The Kings are currently 10th in the West, and the No. 10 seed has yet to advance to the playoffs in the four years of the play-in tournament. -- Kevin Pelton

17. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 29-31

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. GS (Feb. 27), vs. TOR (Mar. 2), vs. TOR (Mar. 4)

A pair of games against the Hawks in the season's final week could be key to determining play-in positioning for the Magic. Orlando currently sits seventh, just ahead of Southeast Division rivals Atlanta and the Heat. Staying in seventh would mean the Magic don't have to travel for the play-in tournament and could advance as the No. 7 seed by winning the opening game at home. Orlando also visits Miami on March 19 with the head-to-head tiebreaker on the line. -- Kevin Pelton

18. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 27-31

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. NO (Feb. 27), vs. NO (Feb. 28), vs. MIN (Mar. 2), vs. LAC (Mar. 4)

When you've lost nine of 11 games in February, like the Suns have, every game matters when it comes to staying afloat in the Western Conference playoff picture. That said, the Suns' six-game stretch from March 2 to March 12 against six Western foes ahead of them in the standings could make or break their season: home against Minnesota and the Clippers, followed by road games in Denver, Dallas, Memphis and Houston. -- McMenamin

19. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 26-30

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. ATL (Feb. 26), vs. IND (Feb. 28), vs. NYK (Mar. 2), vs. WAS (Mar. 3)

The final four games of the season are against the 76ers, Bulls, Pelicans and Wizards -- all of which, by then, should be wins. For a Heat team currently in the play-in and hoping to avoid giving up two future unprotected first-round picks (which happens if they don't make the playoffs), that could be a pivotal stretch in trying to get into the 7-8 play-in game, and thus getting two chances at extending their postseason. -- Bontemps

20. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 27-31

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ MIA (Feb. 26), vs. OKC (Feb. 28), @ MEM (Mar. 3), vs. MIL (Mar. 4)

For an Atlanta team that has been teetering in the play-in for most of the season, upcoming games against Orlando on April 8 and 10 will matter the most. These matchups could help determine which club gets home-court advantage for the East's No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game. The winner of that game will likely get a first-round matchup with reigning champion Boston. -- Herring

21. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 24-32

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ HOU (Feb. 26), @ MEM (Mar. 1), vs. OKC (Mar. 2), vs. BKN (Mar. 4)

San Antonio received a brief respite in the ongoing Rodeo Road Trip with a back-to-back set against Detroit and Phoenix in Austin that produced a 1-1 record. The road trip continued Sunday with four straight road games, which ends Saturday in Memphis. New addition De'Aaron Fox won't play in front of the home crowd in San Antonio until a Sunday matchup with Oklahoma City. With franchise superstar Victor Wembanyama out for the season, the Spurs continue to tweak schematics on both ends of the floor. By the onset of a three-game road trip against the Clippers, Warriors and Suns, the Spurs will have a good idea of where they stand, which in turn will likely determine whether they'll compete for the postseason or position themselves in the lottery. -- Wright

22. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 25-33

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ WAS (Feb. 26), @ BKN (Feb. 28), @ CLE (Mar. 2), @ PHI (Mar. 3)

Getting into the play-in mix in the West remains a long shot for the Blazers, who are 4.5 games out of 10th. If Portland is going to stay alive, that means taking care of business against the weaker opponents on a six-game road trip that starts Wednesday against the Wizards. The Blazers face the league's top three teams (Boston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City) during the trip, but also have three chances to fatten up against lottery-bound Washington, Brooklyn and Philadelphia. Dropping any of those games would be costly to Portland's play-in hopes. -- Kevin Pelton

23. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 23-35

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. LAC (Feb. 26), vs. TOR (Feb. 28), @ IND (Mar. 2), vs. CLE (Mar. 4)

The Bulls may have just played their most important game of the season on Monday night, a 142-110 victory over the fading 76ers. The win snapped a six-game losing streak, but for the so-called rebuilding Bulls, it simultaneously increased their lead over the Sixers for the No. 10 seed for the final play-in spot and decreased Chicago's odds of securing a higher draft pick. The Bulls, Nets and Sixers are all loosely in the mix for the No. 10 seed, and Chicago has one game remaining against Brooklyn on March 13. -- Collier

24. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 21-36

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. OKC (Feb. 26), vs. POR (Feb. 28), @ DET (Mar. 1), @ SA (Mar. 4)

With 21 wins, Brooklyn has played too well -- and ultimately won too much -- to be in a position to land the best odds for the draft lottery. If the Nets want to maximize their chances at this stage, they'll potentially take their foot off the pedal for their March 26 and April 6 matchups with Toronto, who has the NBA's fifth-worst mark. Currently, the Raptors have a 10.5% chance at the top pick, whereas the Nets, the seventh-worst club, have a 7.5% chance. -- Herring

25. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 20-37

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ NYK (Feb. 26), vs. GS (Mar. 1), vs. POR (Mar. 3), @ MIN (Mar. 4)

Philadelphia's final game of the regular season is at home against the Bulls, and based on where both teams are in the standings, it's plausible that game could decide the 10th spot in the East. However, given the recent news about Joel Embiid's knee, it might be better for the 76ers to take a cautious approach to how they play the rest of the regular season. -- Bontemps

26. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 18-40

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ IND (Feb. 26), @ CHI (Feb. 28), @ ORL (Mar. 2), @ ORL (Mar. 4)

From March 7-16, Toronto will play six games against the Wizards (twice), Jazz (twice), 76ers and Trail Blazers. That stretch will help determine whether the Raptors are going to be locked into a top-five lottery spot or move farther down the list over the coming weeks against a soft schedule. -- Bontemps

27. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 14-43

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ DAL (Feb. 27), vs. WAS (Mar. 1), vs. GS (Mar. 3)

Look no further than the March 30 and 31 games versus New Orleans and Utah, respectively. Charlotte has the league's fourth-worst record, while the Pelicans and Jazz are tied for the second-worst mark. This means the Hornets' odds for the top pick (12.5%) are slightly below the 14% that Washington, Utah and New Orleans would have as the three worst clubs if things remain the way they are. -- Herring

28. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 14-43

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. SAC (Feb. 26), vs. MIN (Feb. 28), vs. NO (Mar. 2), vs. DET (Mar. 3)

Rookie Kyle Filipowski, the No. 32 pick, is in the midst of the best stretch of his young career. Filipowski has averaged 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over his past four games, shooting 62.9% from the floor. He has had his first two 20-point double-doubles during that span. The Jazz will look to get Filipowski some help in this upcoming draft, but in order to do that, they'll need to strategically play the rest of the regular season. Especially against the Pelicans on March 2 and the Wizards on March 5 -- all three teams are tied for the best odds for the No. 1 spot in the lottery (14%). -- MacMahon

29. New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 record: 15-43

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ PHX (Feb. 27), @ PHX (Feb. 28), @ UTA (Mar. 2), @ LAL (Mar. 4)

Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin views trade deadline additions Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk as experienced players with high hoop IQs who complement franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson. As for Williamson, he's currently the lightest he has been (264 pounds) since the Pelicans drafted him. With the season virtually a bust, it's unknown what impact Brown and Olynyk might make in the next couple of months, but given this team's rash of injuries, reinforcements are welcomed. A four-game stretch starting Thursday that features two games against the Suns and one against the Lakers will help to provide a clearer picture of how the Pels need to continue to build around Williamson. -- Wright

30. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 10-47

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. POR (Feb. 26), @ CHA (Mar. 1), @ MIA (Mar. 3)

Washington is currently alone at the bottom of the standings as it hopes to land the top pick in the upcoming draft. The three teams with the worst records at the end of the season will have a 14% chance at the pick. So anything less than one of the three worst records for Washington this season would be a significant downturn in their already lost season. With that in mind, three games remain this season that the Wizards would be better off losing: at Charlotte on Saturday, against Utah on March 5 and at Utah on March 19. -- Youngmisuk