Cam Thomas is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup Friday in what will be his first game in more than a month.

Thomas, sidelined much of the season because of a hamstring injury, was removed from Thursday's injury report, putting him on track to face the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center.

Thomas was off to an All-Star-caliber start to the season -- 24.7 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 46.1% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from 3-point range -- before suffering a left hamstring strain in late November.

He returned for a pair of games around the new year but has since been sidelined by the same injury.

The Nets entered Thursday 1½ games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th and final play-in spot in the East.