Three players from the Detroit Pistons and two from the Minnesota Timberwolves have received suspensions as a result of Sunday night's skirmish between the two teams, the league announced Tuesday.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart received the stiffest penalty -- a two-game ban -- while teammates Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland II each received a one-game suspension. Minnesota's Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid also were hit with one-game bans.

In handing out the penalties, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said Stewart received the longer ban because of his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts."

Reid and DiVincenzo will serve their suspensions on Tuesday vs. Denver, while Stewart, Holland and Sasser will miss Wednesday's game vs. Oklahoma City.

The skirmish began with 8:36 left in the first half of Sunday's game with the Pistons leading 39-30. Stewart had received a technical foul just moments earlier when he bumped DiVincenzo hard after the whistle. Then Holland was called for a foul as he slapped the ball out of Reid's hands near the baseline.

The two exchanged words, DiVincenzo stepped between them and grabbed Holland's jersey, and soon all 10 players on the court and multiple coaches and trainers were part of the scrum, which included players falling into spectators seated along the baseline.

As the players were being separated, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni were screaming at each other and had to be separated by team personnel.

Bickerstaff and Prigioni were among those ejected but didn't receive suspensions.

"Obviously things went too far," Bickerstaff said after the game. "But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other's backs. ... Those are nonnegotiables in our locker room."

The game featured 12 technical fouls, the most in an NBA game since March 23, 2005, per Opta Stats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.