Chicago Bulls star guard Coby White will sit out Tuesday's road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers for rest.

The move comes as the Bulls (36-42) try to navigate a spot into the postseason and the Cavs try to secure the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and are playing the first game of a back-to-back set -- they face the 10th-place Miami Heat (36-43) on Wednesday in Chicago.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

White, 25, was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March and enjoyed a fast start to April as well.

He sank six 3-pointers to highlight his 37-point performance in the Bulls' 131-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

White has averaged 32.0 points on 31-of-48 shooting from the floor and 11-of-21 attempts from 3-point range over the past three games.

He is averaging a career-high 20.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 71 games (70 starts) this season for the Bulls, who have won 12 of their last 16 games overall.

Meanwhile, Cleveland (62-16) looks to clinch the East without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out vs. the Bulls with a left ankle sprain.

Mitchell, 28, sustained the injury in the Cavaliers' 120-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. He is averaging a team-leading 24.0 points to go along with 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 71 games, starting all of those.