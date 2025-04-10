Luka Doncic says he is excited to return to Dallas and expects a lot of emotions playing against the Mavericks. (1:07)

Luka expecting 'a lot of emotions' in return to Dallas (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Sixty-six days ago, Luka Doncic's career changed forever.

After he spent his first 6½ seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, winning Rookie of the Year (2019), making five All-NBA teams and leading the franchise to its first NBA Finals since 2011, the unthinkable happened.

During the midnight hour on Feb. 2, Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and draft rights to a 2029 Lakers first-round pick.

The trade was so shocking that other players from around the association believed it to be fake on social media.

Since Doncic's arrival in Los Angeles, he has averaged 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

He finally made his return to the American Airlines Center to face his former team on Wednesday.

Here are the sights and sounds from the Lakers guard's return to Dallas.

Dallas' tribute sparks emotional and joyful response

Doncic said he'd expect a lot of emotions playing against his former team on the road for the first time. As Dallas rolled their tribute for the 26-year-old, Doncic wiped tears away as the PA announcer made his introduction.

Luka wiping tears after watching Mavs tribute video 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9tYtzdW3A0 — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025

Wearing #77, Luka Dončić!



LAL/DAL • Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OdJW2gaA6S — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2025

New team, same pregame routine

Doncic kept his pregame routine the same -- once he made a halfcourt shot, fans praised him as Lakers coaches did pushups.

Luka hit the pregame halfcourt shot and the Dallas crowd went wild 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wOLsUdCXNv — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025

Luka welcomed with cheers inside arena

Fans began cheering for the Lakers star as he greeted staff members and Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.

Wait for the hug from Klay ❤️



📺 Lakers-Mavs | 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/WqIWKweBjR — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025

Mavs fan or Luka fan?

One fan took matters into his own hands, using duct tape and a marker to jokingly convert Doncic's Mavericks jersey into a Lakers uniform.

You gotta do what you gotta do 😅



📺 Lakers at Mavericks | 7:30 PM on ESPN pic.twitter.com/PccU9QEAYG — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025

Luka arrives to American Airlines Center

Donning all black for his arrival, Doncic passed a display that featured images of the three former Mavs in the blockbuster trade -- himself, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris -- along with the message: "Thanks for the memories."

Mavericks fill arena with shirts for fans

On each seat in the American Airlines Center is a white T-shirt with the text "Hvala za vse," which is Slovenian for "thank you for everything" -- a special message from the franchise to Doncic.