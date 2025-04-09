Open Extended Reactions

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk will be reevaluated in two weeks because of a left calf strain, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

This timetable sidelines Monk, who is averaging a career-high 17.2 points, for the remaining three games of the regular season, including Wednesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets, as well as postseason games in the NBA's play-in tournament.

Monk sustained the injury late in the first quarter of Monday's win over the Pistons in Detroit, a game the shorthanded Kings entered without forwards Keegan Murray (back) and Jake LaRavia (thumb).

The Kings, who already clinched a play-in berth, are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, holding a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

Sacramento hosts the LA Clippers on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday to close out the regular season.