Joe Mazzulla jokes about what he said to refs after postgame altercation (0:43)

Head coach Joe Mazzulla is at the forefront of the Boston Celtics' quest for back-to-back NBA championships.

Since joining on an interim basis during the 2022-23 season, Mazzulla has led the Celtics to a 182-64 regular-season record. Last season, Mazzulla became the sixth individual to win a title as a head coach at age 35 or younger.

Along the way, he has emerged as one of the most quotable head coaches in the association.

When asked about Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving returning to Boston to face the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, Mazzulla simply said: "We're all villains in someone's eyes." His response when Derrick White congratulated him on winning coach of the month last season?

"Nobody cares."

Here's a look at Mazzulla's top quotes from the 2024-25 NBA season.

Embracing the challenge

Being the defending champion added pressure to the Celtics' 2025 campaign. Over a month before the start of the season, Mazzulla was asked about going back-to-back. He matter-of-factly welcomed the pressure, and then some.

Joe Mazzulla says his Celtics plan to embrace the challenge of being the defending champion. 🏆 (via Locked on Celtics) pic.twitter.com/8xJcTYO7yI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 4, 2024

An offense with a specific inspiration

Under Mazzulla, the Celtics have become a 3-point-heavy unit.

During the regular season, Boston averaged a whopping 48.2 attempts with 17.8 makes -- both the most in NBA history. The Celtics also had three players with at least 200 made 3-pointers: White (265), Payton Pritchard (255) and Jayson Tatum (250).

While players shared some of their favorite Mazzulla stories, Jaylen Brown revealed how the head coach used killer whales as an analogy for their offense, which focuses on working smarter, not harder.

A festive mood

Mazzulla let his frustrations known with the officiating as the buzzer sounded on a Dec. 20 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He and Brown had been called for technical fouls earlier in the fourth quarter, and Mazzulla approached the referees postgame.

However, the head coach had to be held back as he pointed and yelled at referee Justin Van Duyne.

Mazzulla revealed after the game what he told Van Duyne and his crew -- kind of.

Sharing thoughts on headlines in the NBA

It's common knowledge that Mazzulla is often blunt with his responses. Two quips within four days are prime examples of that.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made waves in late January when he revealed he liked the idea of shortening quarters from 12 minutes to 10. Two of the league's top head coaches -- New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau and then-Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone -- shared their dislike of any potential changes.

Therefore, Mazzulla was asked for his thoughts on shortening the quarters.

"I don't care," he said. "Whatever you got to do. Just play the game."

The shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Mavericks to Los Angeles Lakers made headlines around the sports world. In his first press conference since the deal, Mazzulla wasted no time speaking his mind about it.

"Don't ask about the trade. I really don't care," he immediately said.

Going the extra mile

The 36-year-old doesn't like to put limitations on himself. Mazzulla has spoken openly about his journey in jujitsu, saying the skills from training have helped him better lead the Celtics.

When speaking about running a marathon, a 26.2 mile effort, Mazzulla doubled down on the lack of limitations. He explained he'd run until he dies.

No room for brotherly love

Joe isn't the only Mazzulla coaching in the NBA.

His brother, Justin, is an assistant video coordinator for the Utah Jazz as part of head coach Will Hardy's staff. He moved into the role before this season after previously being an assistant coach and video coordinator for the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah's G League affiliate.

Before the Celtics' first meeting with the Jazz this season, Joe was asked about his brother. He didn't offer much sentimentalism.

Reporter: "Joe, what does it mean to see your brother get his (coaching) start with Utah?



Joe: "Yeah, he works for the other team."



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5HvvVyncsV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2025

A message for Tatum

During Game 1 of the Celtics' first-round series against the Orlando Magic, Tatum fell hard after a play in the fourth quarter. X-rays were negative, and Boston listed him doubtful ahead of Game 2 due to a bone bruise in his right wrist.

While Tatum laid on the ground, head athletic trainer Patrick Chasse prepared to attend to him. Mazzulla waved him off, instead yelling, "Get up!" at Tatum.

Mazzulla explained the message he was trying to convey in that moment was all about "love."