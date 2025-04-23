NBA Clutch Player of the Year: Winners, stats and more

Open Extended Reactions

The clutch gene: some players have it, some don't. While relevant in all sports, the NBA formally recognized this special skill in the 2022-23 season, with its introduction of the Clutch Player of the Year award. The award is named after Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who earned the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his precise shooting at the end of tight games.

How is clutch determined?

The NBA considers "clutch time" as the final five minutes of either the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points. The award is given to the player who performs best during that timeframe throughout the season.

Who has won the Clutch Player of the Year award?

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, 2023-24

Season clutch stats: 189 points, 59 field goals made, 32 3-pointers

Key career accolades: Four-time NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), two-time MVP (2015, 2016)

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings, 2022-23

Season clutch stats: 194 points, 72 field goals made, 52.9 field goal percentage

Key career accolades: All-Star (2023), All-NBA third team (2023)

Which players are nominated for the award in 2024-25?

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Season clutch stats: 156 points, 52 field goals made, 51.5 field goal percentage

Key career accolades: Two-time All-Star (2024, 2025), All-NBA second team (2022)

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Season clutch stats: 157 points, 49 field goals made, 21 3-pointers

Key career accolades: Three-time All Star (2023, 2024, 2025), All-NBA second team (2024)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Season clutch stats: 140 points, 50 field goals made, 56.2 field goal percentage

Key career accolades: NBA champion (2023), three-time MVP (2021, 2022, 2024)

What are the other top NBA awards?

The Clutch Player of the Year award belongs to a group of accolades that are given out each year in the league:

Fans can get more intel into the 2025 awards with this helpful ballot guide.

