2025 NBA playoffs: Highlights, live updates from Warriors-Wolves Game 1

Open Extended Reactions

The second-round series between and the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves tips off Wednesday night.

The No. 7 seed Warriors are coming off a Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, while the No. 6-seeded Timberwolves eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 on Wednesday.

It's the third time the No. 6 and 7 seeds in a conference face off in a series since seeding began in 1984, joining the 2023 series between the Warriors and Lakers and the 1987 series between the Rockets and Seattle SuperSonics, according to ESPN Research.

This is the first time Golden State and Minnesota have been matched up in the postseason. Golden State won three of four games against Minnesota during the regular season, though all of them took place before the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in February.

The foe is a familiar one for Butler; he played 69 games with the Timberwolves and was an All-Star with the team in 2017-18. Butler was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in November 2018 following a trade request and a heated practice.

Follow along for the best moments from Game 1 of the Warriors-Wolves series.