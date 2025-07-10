Open Extended Reactions

The Highland Park, Illinois, home formerly owned by Michael Jordan could serve as the perfect getaway for fans of luxury, privacy and, of course, basketball.

The home, which sold for $9.5 million in December, became available for rental on Airbnb this month. According to NBC News, the home is now owned by John Cooper, a real estate investor.

The two-story estate, which was built in 1995, has seven bedrooms and 17.5 bathrooms. Amenities include a full-size basketball court, putting green, tennis court, cigar room and infinity pool. Its signature feature is a giant entrance gate with a 23, Jordan's jersey number from his Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards playing days.

Booking the mansion requires a minimum seven-night stay, and it is limited to 12 guests. Guests must sign a liability waiver and nondisclosure agreement and pay a $25,000 security deposit.

A weeklong stay at the iconic estate known as Champions Point could cost over six figures.

Cooper said he's not sure what he wants to do with the property long term.

"I am still considering many different uses for the property," he said. "Some great uses require zoning relief, but in the meantime short-term rentals are a permitted use to bring exposure to the property and generate some revenue."

The 32,683-square-foot mansion was built in 1995 on 7 acres Jordan bought in 1991. It hit the market on Dec. 17, 2013, for $29 million. The closing deal marked a 67% price reduction after being on the market for 12 years.