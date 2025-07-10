Relive the best of Devin Booker's highlight reel for the Suns from last season. (1:48)

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, CAA's Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker told ESPN.

Booker and Suns owner Mat Ishbia met Wednesday night in Las Vegas to finalize the contract, which cements the franchise's leader of the organization moving forward and his commitment to the Suns' vision for the future.

Booker's annual extension salary ($72.5 million) surpassed Oklahoma City Thunder NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's four-year, $285 million per year average ($71.25) for the richest ever, and he will now have a total of five years and $316 million on his Suns contract.

Booker, the Suns' No. 13 pick in the 2015 NBA draft, has played all 10 NBA seasons in Phoenix and now lands his third contract extension to reestablish his long-term future with the franchise. He has publicly and privately expressed the desire to play his entire career in Phoenix and bring a championship to the Suns.

Booker had involvement late in the Suns' head coaching search, meeting with prospective finalists and stamping the hiring of Jordan Ott.

Booker became the Suns' all-time franchise leader in points scored last season.

Booker has averaged at least 25 points in each of the past seven seasons, joining Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only other NBA player to do so, according to ESPN Research. He has continued to grow his offensive game, averaging a career-high 7.1 assists last season while scoring 25.6 points and grabbing 4.1 rebounds per game.