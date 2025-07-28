Kendrick Perkins breaks down why he likes what he has seen so far from Luka Doncic in the offseason and predicts that he can challenge for MVP. (1:14)

Luka Doncic said he took a "huge step" in improving his health and conditioning this summer, adding that his "whole body looks better" after spending the past two months training in Croatia.

In a report published Monday that includes multiple photos of a significantly thinner Doncic, Men's Health Magazine detailed the Los Angeles Lakers star's offseason diet and fitness regimen.

Doncic and his team told Men's Health that he has stuck to a gluten-free, low-sugar diet that includes intermittent fasting and high levels of protein -- at least 250 grams per day.

Our digital cover star, Luka Doncic, ready to take his game (and the Lakers) to new levels of dominance. And this summer shred has been years in the making.https://t.co/aB19DY7rrL pic.twitter.com/bjVsf1ampI — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) July 28, 2025

That diet, along with a rigorous training schedule, has yielded dramatic results.

"Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better," said Doncic, who has faced criticism about his weight and conditioning throughout his seven-year NBA career.

Doncic struggled through an injury-plagued 2024-25 season highlighted by the February blockbuster trade that sent the five-time All-Star from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers.

A calf injury limited Doncic to a career-low 50 games combined with the Mavs and Lakers, who were ousted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

Doncic, 26, has two years left on his contract with Los Angeles, including a player option for 2026-27. The Lakers will be able to offer Doncic a four-year, $222 million extension as of Aug. 2, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

According to Men's Health, Doncic contacted his manager one day after the Lakers were eliminated and informed her that he wanted to start his training program immediately.

World Class Athletes Train Hard to Slow Down-and Stop. Here's How Luka Doncic Hones Deceleration. https://t.co/z2IknLcpFk — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) July 28, 2025

"Every summer I try my best to work on different things," he told Men's Health. "Obviously, I'm very competitive. This summer was just a little bit different, you know. It kind of motivated me to be even better."

That training included no basketball for a month, according to physiotherapist Javier Barrio, who told Men's Health that Doncic didn't resume shootaround work until June.

"I think that this summer, he sees the difference," Barrio said, "and he's really happy."

Doncic added that he drew inspiration from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who he said "sacrificed a lot" when referring to their offseason training.

"This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step," Doncic said. "But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can't stop."