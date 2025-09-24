Jayson Tatum tells Stephen A. Smith he hasn't ruled out playing this season and has spoken to Tyrese Haliburton about them both suffering with an Achilles injury. (2:22)

NBA Rank continues as we count down the top 100 players in the league entering the 2025-26 season. Today, we break down Nos. 50-11, seeing which players made the biggest leaps from last season's rank and who was left out of the top 10.

A few young stars are entering the conversation, slowly creeping up the ranks as they enter Year 3. Meanwhile, some veterans, due to injuries last season or lowered expectations, have fallen quite a few spots.

To get the final NBA Rank, we asked our expert panel to vote on player vs. player matchups from more than 20,000 possible pairings. Voters were asked, "Which player will be better in 2025-26?" and had to predict how each player would perform this season.

Our countdown kicked off with our ranking of players Nos. 100-51 on Tuesday and continues today with Nos. 50-11. We'll top off our rank on Thursday with ESPN's top 10 players of 2025-26.

Check out the results below.

Note: ESPN's NBA Rank panel, made up of more than 150 reporters, editors, producers and analysts, was asked to rank players based on their predicted contributions -- quality and quantity -- for the 2025-26 season only. Due to their long-term injuries, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Dejounte Murray and Fred VanVleet are not part of this season's rankings.

NBA Rank: Nos. 100-51 | Pelton: Who's next in 2026?

ESPN Illustration

2024 NBA Rank: 46

Health continues to be the biggest question mark for Porzingis, especially at this stage in his career. His performance in the 2025 playoffs was limited by an upper respiratory illness that bothered him both in the regular season and into the second round as he failed to capitalize on a strong run to the Finals with the Celtics in 2024. Now, Porzingis has a chance to make an impact with a fresh start in Atlanta as one of the prized acquisitions of Atlanta's offseason. He remains one of the best stretch bigs in the league -- an elite rim protector and legit threat from 3-point range -- who, if he can remain healthy, could help turn the Hawks into contenders in a weakened conference. -- Jamal Collier

Signature stat: Porzingis ranked fifth in effective field goal percentage allowed among defenders contesting 700-plus shots in 2024-25.

Fantasy projection: 20.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 34

Minnesota finished with the 10th-best defensive rating in the league last season, anchored by Gobert, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner. The things Gobert does well, he does really well: He shot 66.9% from the field, averaged double-digit rebounds for the 10th straight season (10.9 per game) and finished ninth in total blocked shots. It's just the areas where the 7-foot-1 Gobert struggles -- perimeter defense, outside shooting (he's yet to make a 3-pointer in his career) and occasional foul trouble -- that make his game a lightning rod for debate when it comes to determining his true value to a Wolves team with title aspirations. -- Dave McMenamin

Signature stat: Opponents shot 57% on layups/dunks with Gobert on the court (3rd) vs. 62% when he was not on the floor (21st).

Fantasy projection: 12.0 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.5 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 38

It was a volatile season for Bridges in New York after being acquired from the crosstown rival Nets for a boatload of draft picks last summer. Bridges at times was a sore spot for his inconsistent production, but he made huge plays to help the Knicks win two of their four games against the Celtics in the conference semifinals, helping them reach the East finals for the first time in a quarter century. New York will be hoping for more consistency from Bridges this season. -- Tim Bontemps

Signature stat: Bridges played in 556 consecutive games, the fourth most to start a career, and could reach second with 54 more games.

Fantasy projection: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 8

It is almost impossible to rank Embiid after the former MVP played just 19 games last season. If he is back and healthy, he's obviously a top-10-caliber player, as he was for several seasons prior to 2024-25. But that's a very big if, particularly after how the past 18 months or so have gone in Philly. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: Embiid in 2023-24 became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62) with more points than minutes played in a season.

Fantasy projection: 27.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 4.6 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 31

Murray's season started with concerns about his health after a disappointing playoff run and ineffective Olympics. The season ended with Murray averaging a career-high 21.4 points and playing the most games (67) he has since 2018-19. Murray wasn't as dominant in the postseason as he was in Denver's 2023 title run, but he increased his scoring average from the regular season for the fourth time in five playoff runs. He had a monster 43-point game on 17-of-26 shooting against the Clippers in a pivotal Game 5. -- Kevin Pelton

Signature stat: Murray's 1,375 points scored/assisted via handoffs over past three seasons are the most in the NBA, per GeniusIQ.

Fantasy projection: 21.3 PTS, 6.1 AST, 1.3 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 73

He was stung when some in the league called him soft after he missed games in the 2024 playoffs, so he sent a message by playing in all 82 games last season and not complaining about a slightly smaller role. He led the NBA in field goal percentage, his rim protection is elite, and he's an A-plus locker room presence. But a couple of dud playoff games at the end left a sour taste and perhaps opened a new lane for motivation. -- Brian Windhorst

Signature stat: Allen's five games with 20 points and 90% field goal shooting is tied for second most in the shot clock era; only Wilt Chamberlain had more (11).

Fantasy projection: 14.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Johnson was poised for a breakout until a shoulder injury ended his season in January. He averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 36 games. Now, Johnson and Trae Young will have more help around them with the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. If Johnson's progress continues, the Hawks could have a fourth-year veteran on the verge of becoming a top-35 player, which could make the team a serious threat to the Knicks and other contenders in the wide-open East. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Johnson ranked seventh in touches per game as of Jan. 23, part of the only duo with Young in the top 10 in the category.

Fantasy projection: 18.0 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 33

Markkanen had an incredible performance leading Finland to the bronze medal game at EuroBasket -- including an upset of Serbia. But Markkanen didn't quite reach expectations last season in Utah after signing a monster extension in the offseason, playing in just 47 games and averaging 19 points and just 5.9 rebounds for the tanking Jazz. That's as much on the Jazz as it is Markkanen, who reminded everyone this summer just how versatile and dangerous he can be. -- Ramona Shelburne

Signature stat: Markkanen's 1,142 career 3-pointers made are the second most by a 7-footer, and he's the only 7-footer with 200 3s in a season (2022-23).

Fantasy projection: 21.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 48

Through the first two rounds of the 2025 playoffs, Randle played some of the finest basketball of his 11-year career, averaging 23.9 points on 50.9% shooting with 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game as the Wolves ousted the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors to reach the conference finals. With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, Randle struggled in two crucial moments against Oklahoma City: six points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers in a loss in Game 2, and five points on 1-for-7 shooting and five turnovers in a loss in Game 4. Minnesota bet that the forward has more to give as Anthony Edwards' running mate, signing the 30-year-old to a three-year, $100 million extension in June. -- McMenamin

Signature stat: Randle averaged 21.7 PPG and 50% FG in the 2025 playoffs vs. 17.1 PPG and 34% FG in previous postseason appearances.

Fantasy projection: 19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.6 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 51

Last season was the finest of Anunoby's career, and he played a huge role in New York's impressive run to the conference finals. He has solidified himself as one of the league's best and most versatile defenders and set a career high in points per game (18.0) and tied his career high in games played (74). New York will be hoping both marks carry over to this season, as he will remain a critical part of what the Knicks hope will be a conference-winning squad under Mike Brown. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: Anunoby is the first Knicks player with at least 150 3-points made, 100 steals and 50 blocks in a season.

Fantasy projection: 17.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 49

Gordon played the hero in so many of the Nuggets' playoff games in 2024-25 despite having a frustrating regular season due to injuries. When he was healthy enough to play, he showcased a much-improved 3-point shooting stroke (44%), honed through months of tireless work on his home court. No one was more frustrated than Gordon at the series of calf and leg injuries that caused him to miss 30 regular-season games. If he's able to sustain his health this year, look for new coach David Adelman to allow Gordon to contribute even more offensively. -- Shelburne

Signature stat: Gordon had the first game-winning, buzzer-beating dunk in NBA history in Game 4 of the first-round series against the LA Clippers.

Fantasy projection: 14.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 60

For the first time in his career, Bane has a new home. And the Magic are confident that he will be the missing component that helps Orlando go deeper in the playoffs. Bane is a 41% career 3-point shooter who averaged 19.2 points last season, addressing perhaps Orlando's biggest need. Bane is tasked with helping open things up for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner with his perimeter shooting, and he can provide leadership with his playoff experience that includes getting to the second round in 2021-22. -- Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Bane is one of three players with 800 made 3s and 40% 3-point percentage since 2020-21 (with Zach LaVine and Stephen Curry).

Fantasy projection: 20.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.5 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 57

A superior season in which Garland returned to the All-Star team after two years away took an unfortunate turn when he suffered a nasty toe sprain late and then reaggravated it in the first round of the playoffs. He was basically playing on one foot after that. It showed in his performance, and it will linger into this year after offseason surgery. But there's a lot to like about how he found comfort in a different role under coach Kenny Atkinson, who built sections of the game around him away from Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. There was a time when Garland's future in Cleveland looked uncertain. For now, that question has been answered. -- Windhorst

Signature stat: Garland is one of two players to average at least 20 points, 5 assists and 40% from 3 (with Nikola Jokic).

Fantasy projection: 20.4 PTS, 6.8 AST, 1.2 STL

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Unquestionably one of the most elite talents in the NBA, Thompson is poised to take the next step in his ascension after making the NBA's All-Defensive first team in his second season. Thompson already plays with the intensity Rockets coach Ime Udoka covets. That allowed Thompson last season to become the first player since Charles Barkley in 1993 to post 25 points, 5 steals and 3 blocks in a playoff game. Now, it's all about refining Thompson's skill set, most notably his 3-point shot (27.5% last season). Thompson's tireless work ethic suggests he'll improve there. -- Michael C. Wright

Signature stat: Thompson was the first Rockets player with at least 80 steals and 80 blocks since Hakeem Olajuwon (1998-99).

Fantasy projection: 14.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 STL

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Underrated no more, Zubac had a breakout year in his ninth season. And still just 28 years old, he could be settling in for a spectacular prime. In a conference where there are so many talented big men, Zubac has matured into an elite defensive center. He's one of the best offensive rebounders in the league too, and hunts only high-percentage shots, hitting more than 60% in six straight seasons. He has proved he can handle a bigger role, and the Clippers are going to give it to him. -- Windhorst

Signature stat: Zubac's 59 double-doubles is the most by a Clippers player since Blake Griffin (2010-11).

Fantasy projection: 16.5 PTS, 12.6 REB, 1.2 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 26

San Antonio's acquisition of No. 2 pick Dylan Harper left pundits wondering whether the Spurs would break the bank to re-sign Fox to a max contract. Internally, however, there was never a doubt on either side despite the veteran guard playing just five games last season alongside franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama. With a full offseason to work with the French phenom, Fox expects the duo to round into a near-unstoppable pick-and-roll combo that will lead arguably the most athletic and versatile Spurs roster since the franchise's dynasty days. -- Wright

Signature stat: Fox is one of two players to average 20 points, 5 assists and 1 steal in each of the past six seasons (with Luka Doncic).

Fantasy projection: 23.6 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.5 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 29

Sabonis' raw per game production through the past half-decade puts him among the game's elite names. He has finished third, second, first and first in the NBA in rebounds in the past four seasons. Among centers in 2024-25, his 423 assists were behind only Nikola Jokic. Sabonis has averaged at least 18.5 points in the past six seasons. He had a small uptick in 3-point volume last season and made 41% of his 2.2 attempts per game. But he doesn't protect the rim in a fearsome way and has generally needed the ball to be effective while on a Kings team with other ball-dominant players. That strange mix has kept the team out of the playoffs for two straight seasons. -- Anthony Slater

Signature stat: Fox led the NBA in double-doubles for the third straight season, the first player to do so since Kevin Garnett (2002-07).

Fantasy projection: 19.1 PTS, 13.7 REB, 6.7 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 20

Morant will probably perceive this ranking as a slight, but he hasn't been an All-Star since the 2022-23 season and has been part of only one playoff series win in his career. Morant's points per game (23.2) and field goal percentage (.454) last season were his lowest since his second year in the NBA. In fairness, Morant played most of the season in an offensive system that didn't cater to his strengths. It shouldn't be a surprise if Morant has a bounce-back season with Tuomas Iisalo, who was known for his creative pick-and-roll schemes in Europe, in his first full year as Memphis' head coach. -- Tim MacMahon

Signature stat: Morant is one of six players to average 25 points and seven assists over the past four seasons (he played in just 54% of Grizzlies games).

Fantasy projection: 27.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 8.5 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 52

Wagner is coming off a summer in which he helped Germany win EuroBasket gold. Now, he will try to help Paolo Banchero and the Magic win the East. Orlando made moves to contend in the East, not just this season but for the foreseeable future with the addition of Desmond Bane. Wagner will be a big part of that. He took a step forward last season by increasing his scoring average from 19.7 points in 2023-24 to 24.2. His assists and rebounding averages went up, but his shooting has to improve. Wagner missed 20 straight games last season with an oblique injury. An entirely healthy season from Wagner could lead to bigger things for him and the Magic. -- Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Wagner had career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals last season; he ranks last in eFG% on jumpers with 700-plus attempts over the past two seasons.

Fantasy projection: 24.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.7 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 55

The Grizzlies' offensive makeover last season suited Jackson, who emerged as an efficient No. 1 option during Ja Morant's frequent absences. After his efficiency faded under the weight of a career-high usage rate during the lost 2023-24 Grizzlies campaign, it bounced back last season as Jackson averaged a career-high 26.8 points per 36 minutes. If Jackson could pair that with his Defensive Player of the Year prime, he'd be a lock for our top 20. But Jackson's defensive impact was more muted as his block rate remained less than half what it was in 2022-23. -- Pelton

Signature stat: Jackson was the only player with 1,500 points and 100 blocks in 2024-25.

Fantasy projection: 22.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 35

An All-Star for the first time at age 22 in the 2023-24 campaign, Barnes took a step back last season. He couldn't maintain career-high 34% 3-point shooting, slipping to 28% beyond the arc (and bringing his career mark to 30%). Those 3s were necessary to propel Barnes' efficiency to league-average levels. On the plus side, Barnes' usage rate (27%) was the highest of his career. Having recently turned 24, Barnes should have more development ahead of him, as well as more help with the addition of Brandon Ingram. -- Pelton

Signature stat: Barnes' 1,000 points, 50 blocks and 50 steals in each of his four seasons is tied with Chris Bosh for the most in Raptors history.

Fantasy projection: 18.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.7 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 37

Young finished 14th in scoring at 24.2 points per game, his lowest average since his rookie season in 2018-19. But he distributed the ball even better than Nikola Jokic, leading the league in assists with a career-high 11.6 per game. The result was still missing the playoffs for the second straight season. Atlanta got Young more help, adding Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to join Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher. Atlanta could have enough to challenge the Knicks and other contenders for the East crown, especially if Young is ready to lead the Hawks back to the conference finals for the first time since 2021. -- Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Young's 880 assists last season were the most in Hawks history.

Fantasy projection: 24.7 PTS, 11.4 AST, 1.2 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 19

Even Maxey's incandescent smile lost some shine amid the misery of Philadelphia's lost season, but the guard is unquestionably the player the 76ers will lean on most with both Joel Embiid and Paul George coming off injury-riddled campaigns. One thing to watch: Maxey's 3-point shooting. It dropped from 43% three years ago to 33% last season. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: Maxey's five games with 30 points and 10 assists is the most by a Sixers player since Allen Iverson (2006-07).

Fantasy projection: 26.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.6 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 30

Towns' transition from Minnesota to New York was rather seamless despite the shocking, eve-of-training camp blockbuster trade that sent him there. He very quickly developed chemistry with Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, and the two formed one of the most effective pick-and-roll duos in the league. But opponents learned how to bottled up the Towns-Brunson two-man game, and new coach Mike Brown will be tasked with getting that pick back online as well as featuring Towns in more offensive sets as the Knicks aim to diversify their attack. -- Shelburne

Signature stat: Towns is one of two players to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 40% from 3 (with Nikola Jokic).

Fantasy projection: 24.2 PTS, 12.3 REB, 3.1 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 39

It wasn't long ago that White's omission from this list was a major talking point. Now, he's firmly ensconced inside the top 50, a credit to his development and to his role in all of Boston's winning in recent seasons. With Jayson Tatum out, White -- like Jaylen Brown -- could have a chance to burnish his individual accomplishments, and with an increase in individual stats could have a shot at making his first All-Star team this season. Some of that might depend on whether he can keep a Celtics team that has lost Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis in the playoff mix. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: Brown is one of two players to average three made 3s and one block per game (with Victor Wembanyama).

Fantasy projection: 16.5 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.1 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 54

All the work Sengun put in over the summer in Istanbul paid off on the international stage, with the 23-year-old leading Turkey to the FIBA EuroBasket final on the way to earning all-tournament recognition. Houston's brass wanted Sengun to ramp up his stamina over the summer while focusing on the strongest elements of his post game. He accomplished those goals, placing him in a position to be a dominant force in Houston's devastating double-big lineups. -- Wright

Signature stat: Sengun is the second Rockets player to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in a season (joining Charles Barkley).

Fantasy projection: 19.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 5.0 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 32

Holmgren played a major role in Oklahoma City's championship run despite missing three months of the season with a fractured pelvis. He has proved himself as one of the most dominant defensive presences in the NBA, averaging 2.3 blocks per game during his career, and is scratching the surface of his offensive potential as a 7-footer with perimeter shooting touch, ballhandling skills and vision. Oklahoma City went 14-2 when Holmgren scored at least 20 points last season, including the playoffs. -- MacMahon

Signature stat: Holmgren led the NBA in FG% allowed on layups/dunks among players contesting 100-plus shots.

Fantasy projection: 17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.5 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 41

At age 35, Harden played his most games in seven seasons, averaged his most points in four years, made his first All-Star Game in three years and returned to the All-NBA team for the first time since 2020. The Clippers had a pleasantly surprising season that almost led to a first-round upset of the Nuggets. This summer, he signed a new contract that allows him to become a free agent in 2026, incentivizing him to do it again. He has his limitations at this point in his career, and his efficiency took a hit last season, but this has been a positive LA story. -- Windhorst

Signature stat: Harden was the only player with at least 1,500 points, 500 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks last season.

Fantasy projection: 20.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 8.1 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 42

Chosen MVP of the Eastern Conference finals after averaging 24.8 PPG and shooting 10-of-20 on 3s in the Pacers' win over the New York Knicks, Siakam has been the missing element for Indiana. Alas, the puzzle might not fit as well without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton running the show this season after his Achilles rupture. Without Haliburton and the departed Myles Turner, the Pacers will rely even more heavily on Siakam's ability to create offense. That could take away from the efficiency he showed last season (including a career-high 39% on 3s) and his versatile defense. -- Pelton

Signature stat: The Eastern Conference finals MVP scored 472 points in the postseason -- third most in Pacers history.

Fantasy projection: 22.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.1 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 18

Bounced out of the first round for two straight seasons (including an embarrassing sweep by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the spring), Miami is ready for a reset. Having turned the page from Jimmy Butler III, Miami looks to Adebayo to lead a retooled team and get the Heat's culture back on track. With Norman Powell, Kasparas Jakucionis and Simone Fontecchio on board to help Tyler Herro on offense, Adebayo will seek to return to being the player he was the previous two seasons when he helped Miami reach the NBA Finals in 2023 and was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, All-Star and defensive first-teamer in 2024. -- Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Adebayo took 221 3s last season, up from 104 in his first seven seasons combined, and shot 44% from 3 over the final 36 games.

Fantasy projection: 18.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 4.3 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 22

The main question surrounding Leonard entering any season is his health and availability. But the even bigger question this season is the NBA investigation surrounding the $28 million sponsorship deal for a "no-show" job that Leonard allegedly had with a now-bankrupt company that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer invested in. This marks yet another off-court issue surrounding Leonard, and it could prove to be a distraction for him and the team, especially if the NBA is able to uncover evidence that leads to severe penalties, which could include Leonard's contract being voided. -- Baxter Holmes

Signature stat: Leonard scored 20-plus points in the final 22 games of the season (regular season and playoffs), tying his career-best streak.

Fantasy projection: 21.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 14

With Jayson Tatum sidelined for the season with an Achilles tear, Brown will have a chance to see what life is like as the leading scorer in Boston -- with all of the responsibility that comes along with it. Presuming he has no lingering issues from offseason knee surgery, Brown could easily surpass his career high in scoring (26.6 PPG in 2022-23). Still, it remains to be seen how competitive this season's Celtics squad will be, even in the lesser Eastern Conference. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: Brown finished with a career high in assists; the Celtics had a 66% effective field goal percentage off his passes, fourth best among those with 500-plus assist opportunities.

Fantasy projection: 24.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 28

The drama to close his Miami chapter kept him off the court for the majority of last season. His Warriors stint was short -- 30 regular-season games, 11 playoff games -- but spectacular in all the impact metrics. Most notably: winning. The Warriors were 25-26 when he arrived. They finished on a 23-8 sprint and beat the second-seeded Rockets in the first round. Butler's hard fall on his tailbone in that series sapped some of his pop the rest of the playoffs, but word from those around Butler is that he has had an extremely motivated summer of work, and they expect him to come out of the gate steaming. The question for Butler and his post-prime teammates is how their bodies progress over the 82-game grind. -- Slater

Signature stat: The Warriors went 23-7 with Butler vs. 25-27 without him; they had the third-best NBA record after his debut Feb 8.

Fantasy projection: 18.5 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 24

Banchero is a top-20 player, but Orlando is banking on its All-Star being ready to take a significant leap forward. The Magic signed Banchero to a five-year, $239-million max rookie extension this past summer and worked to surround him with his best supporting cast yet, adding Desmond Bane's scoring and much-needed outside shooting to give Banchero and Franz Wagner more space to operate. Tyus Jones adds depth and insurance at point guard behind Jalen Suggs. Banchero has improved statistically in each of his first three seasons, raising his scoring average to 25.9 PPG last season after missing 34 games with an oblique injury. If the Magic are going to get out of the first round and contend for the East, Banchero will have to stay healthy and take another step forward. -- Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Banchero is the third Magic player to average 25-plus PPG, joining Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady.

Fantasy projection: 24.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.1 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 15

Booker spent the first five seasons of his Phoenix career morphing into a respected high-volume scorer on an irrelevant lottery team. Then Chris Paul arrived, and Booker, surrounded by better talent, scaled up his scoring, sharpened other areas of his game and proved he could shine as a major contributor on a perennial winner. Booker, 28, has made four All-Star teams and appeared in 47 playoff games. He just signed a mega-extension in Phoenix. This should be his apex. But the surrounding talent is relatively bleak again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are gone. Booker is the unquestioned best player on a team that many believe isn't playoff-caliber. If it defies expectations, he will presumably be the main reason. -- Slater

Signature stat: Booker is one of two players to average 25-plus points in each of the past seven seasons (with Giannis Antetokounmpo).

Fantasy projection: 28.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 7.0 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 17

If this ranking seems low for a player who made the All-NBA first team in 2024-25, it perhaps reflects that Mitchell, despite piling up impressive regular seasons, carries a stigma for never leading a team past the second round of the playoffs. Yes, he averaged 34 points in the series loss to the Pacers last season, but he shot 11-of-36 over the final two games as the Cavs went out, a position Mitchell has found himself in before. What can be said is this: Mitchell knows exactly what is expected of him and embraces that reality. -- Windhorst

Signature stat: Mitchell is the first guard since Allen Iverson to average 20-plus points per game in his first eight seasons.

Fantasy projection: 24.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 13

The entire spectrum of the AD experience was on display during Davis' Mavs debut. He was brilliant on both ends of the floor for 2½ quarters and then went down in a heap in the middle of the paint, suffering an injury initially believed to be minor that ended up sidelining the 10-time All-Star for the next six weeks. When Davis is healthy, there are few players who have the blend of offensive production and defensive impact. -- MacMahon

Signature stat: Davis averaged at least 20 points, 1 steal and 2 blocks in a season for the 11th time in his career in 2024-25, second most by any player since blocks and steals became official in 1973-74. Only Hakeem Olajuwon has more such seasons.

Fantasy projection: 26.0 PTS, 12.5 REB, 2.3 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 47

The leap happened. Mobley made All-NBA and won Defensive Player of the Year in his fourth season. The Cavs went all-in on his ascent as a franchise mission last season, and he held up his part. But he now lives in a world of high-end expectation, which this ranking crystallizes, and he is going to be expected to truly show what it means to be a superstar: uplifting your team in the playoffs. That part hasn't happened yet. -- Windhorst

Signature stat: Mobley was one of two players to make both All-NBA and All-Defense last season, along with Jalen Williams.

Fantasy projection: 18.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 67

In his first taste of postseason basketball, Cunningham absolutely looked up to the task. The young Pistons took a major step forward with a tough first-round playoff series that ultimately ended in a loss to the Knicks. Cunningham was at the forefront of Detroit's turnaround last season, which led to his rise up this list. With more talent surrounding him on the roster, Cunningham looked like the star Detroit envisioned when it selected him No. 1 in 2021, as he earned a spot in the All-Star Game for the first time while averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds. The playoffs are a learning curve for any young star, and Cunningham was no exception, but he'll be worth watching this season to see how he continues to evolve after his first experience playing meaningful NBA games. -- Collier

Signature stat: Cunningham averaged career highs across the board last season while becoming the first Pistons player to average 25 points and nine assists in a season.

Fantasy projection: 26.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 9.2 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 44

Williams, a mid-major prospect who flew under the radar until late in the draft process, has improved by leaps and bounds in each of his three NBA seasons, elevating to elite status in his third year. His contributions to the Thunder's title run -- especially his 40-point performance in the pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals -- would have been impressive under any circumstances. The fact that he played the entire postseason with torn ligaments in his shooting wrist that required surgery, never uttering a peep of complaint, will forever be part of the franchise's lore. -- MacMahon

Signature stat: On top of averaging a career-high 21.6 points last season, Williams led the NBA in points per direct isolation allowed and ranked top-five in points per direct drive allowed, per GeniusIQ.

Fantasy projection: 22.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.2 AST