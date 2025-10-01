HOUSTON -- Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is expected to miss the start of the NBA season while recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Coach Ime Udoka was asked Wednesday after training camp if Finney-Smith would be ready for Houston's opener against Oklahoma City on Oct. 21.

"No, probably not," Udoka said.

He added that he didn't know how long his debut with the Rockets would be delayed.

Finney-Smith joined the Rockets this offseason on a four-year contract worth almost $53 million. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers before undergoing a procedure on his left ankle in June to address a lingering injury.

Udoka added that Finney-Smith was not yet cleared for contact activities but he has been participating in camp.

"No contact but doing all the shooting and other things as well as getting treatment during practice," Udoka said.

Finney-Smith, a nine-year veteran, averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds last season and has averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in a career that includes stints in Dallas and Brooklyn.