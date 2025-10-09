Open Extended Reactions

The Indiana Pacers didn't just gain playoff experience last season. They gained perspective.

And, for Australia's Johnny Furphy, that experience could prove pivotal as he enters what looks to be a season of increased opportunity.

"I was just trying to be a sponge and soak up everything," Furphy told ESPN, on the Pacers' deep NBA Finals run.

Furphy's first NBA season was more about development than production. He appeared in 46 games, averaging 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in just under 12 minutes a night. His flashes -particularly as a shooter in catch-and-shoot situations-were encouraging, but his true impact came in progressively adapting to the pace, spacing, and physicality of the league.

When the postseason arrived, though, Furphy's role shrank. He only played spot minutes during the Pacers' inspired run to the Finals, where they ultimately fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in an emotional Game 7.

Furphy largely watched from the sideline as the intensity seemingly ramped up with every game. But, for him, even that was invaluable.

"It was eye-opening, just seeing how intense it is, and how high of a level you need to be at to be able to compete, and gain trust of your coaches," Furphy said.

"I think that's the biggest thing. I'm going to try and take as much of that as possible. It was such a good experience for me."

Johnny Furphy #12 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Pacers' electric playoff campaign didn't come as a surprise to those who'd followed the end of the regular season closely, but there was still something unexpected about a team of relatively inexperienced postseason players advancing so deep.

First, it was downing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, before stunning the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the Conference semifinals. On the back of the dynamic, clutch point guard play of Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers then had a matchup with the New York Knicks in the Conference Finals; a series that featured improbable comebacks, more clutch shooting from Haliburton, and heightened emotions, given the history between the two franchises.

"It's like a whole season," Furphy said of the playoff run. "Especially with a group like ours, we had such a great chemistry. We just didn't stop winning. It was such a cool environment to be in."

That emotional high came to an abrupt halt early in Game 7 of the Finals, when Haliburton - who was already nursing a calf injury - went down with a torn Achilles. Between the shock of the incident and losing the team's best player, the Pacers weren't able to keep up with the Thunder, who'd been the best and most consistent two-way team all season long.

"It was devastating," Furphy said of the Pacers' Game 7 loss.

"Everyone was pretty emotional. Just the way it happened, we all felt we had such a good chance, and we'd given ourselves a chance. It was truly, truly devastating."

The run to the Finals, combined with an injury that'll more-than-likely see Haliburton miss the entire of the 2025-26 NBA season, puts the Pacers in a fascinating situation. They can't sincerely approach this coming campaign as an opportunity for redemption, so most around the league see this as a gap year, of sorts, for Rick Carlisle's team.

Johnny Furphy #12 of the Indiana Pacers dunks the ball Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

While that's a dejecting reality for the franchise, it does open up a window of opportunity for someone like Furphy, who wasn't able to crack the rotation of a playoff contender, but should be in for meaningful minutes on a Pacers team without as much pressure to win.

In saying that, the Pacers' depth chart on the wing is competitive. Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin are expected to carry major minutes, with Andrew Nembhard sliding between guard and wing roles depending on lineups. Veterans Bruce Brown and T.J. McConnell also offer versatility. For Furphy, breaking through will require consistency on both ends.

"I haven't been told anything," Furphy said of his role.

"I know there's more opportunity, but it's not really about being told. It's about being able to prove yourself, and being able to establish those roles... Everyone starts fresh. Everyone knows what each other can do. I'm excited to be able to have more of an impact."

The numbers suggest Furphy has a foundation to build on. He shot 35.1% from beyond the three-point line as a rookie, but his efficiency jumped to 38.6% on catch-and-shoot looks, according to Second Spectrum tracking data. His effective field goal percentage (eFG%) on spot-up opportunities ranked in the 61st percentile among wings with at least 100 attempts, which is a strong mark for a first-year player in a limited role.

Defensively, Furphy's metrics were more modest, but showed promise. Opponents shot just 43.2% when he was the primary defender, per NBA.com's matchup data, a number comparable to Nesmith's as a rookie. His defensive activity -1.8 deflections per 36 minutes - points to a player who can disrupt passing lanes and bring energy at his position.

"It starts with defence. I think that's how you gain trust, knowing you're not a liability on defence. And also, just being able to make open shots. It sounds pretty simple, but that's what it is.

"To stay on the court - especially a player like me, where I'm not gonna have the ball in my hands a whole lot - being able to consistently make catch-and-shoot shots is what I think it gonna help me get more opportunity."