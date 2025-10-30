BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a right knee sprain after teammate Mouhamed Gueye fell into his leg late in the first quarter.

Young, who entered the night averaging 20.8 points and 9.5 assists, was standing under the basket when Gueye -- after being pushed in the chest by Nets forward Noah Clowney -- fell backward and into Young's leg, sending him crashing to the ground.

Young was down for a while in pain before he eventually got to his feet and jogged to the bench during the ensuing timeout. He remained in the game once play resumed, but after playing one possession, Young checked himself out of the game and immediately went back to the locker room.

A short time later, Atlanta ruled Young out for the rest of the night.

Young, who turned 27 last month, is a four-time All-Star who led the NBA in assists per game -- 11.6, also a career high -- last season.

The Hawks, who came into the season with high expectations after a summer that saw them trade for Kristaps Porzingis and sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in free agency, are off to a 1-3 start, including a loss at Chicago on Monday night.