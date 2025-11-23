Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in four to six weeks, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Gordon suffered the injury in Friday's road win against the Houston Rockets and underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed the severity. Gordon is the second Nuggets starter now sidelined for an extended period, joining Christian Braun, who was set to miss at least six weeks after an ankle sprain Nov. 12.

Gordon scored a career-high 50 points on opening night against the Golden State Warriors to become the sixth player to ever do so in an opener.

He is averaging career highs in points (18.8) and 3-point percentage (44.4%) this season and is one of seven players to average 15 points on 50-40-85 shooting, according to ESPN Research.

Gordon entered Friday's game managing bilateral hamstring issues, and during last season's Western Conference semifinals, he played through a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets elevated their depth in the offseason -- which will be tested in this stretch -- and now will rely on fourth-year forward Peyton Watson at forward along with key additions in Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.

The Nuggets (12-4) enter Sunday second in the Western Conference behind the Thunder (16-1).