Which NBA team has scored the most points in a quarter?

Open Extended Reactions

Imagine falling short despite having a record-setting offensive performance. That was the case for the Buffalo Braves against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20, 1972.

Coming off a loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, Red Auerbach's Celtics entered the 1972-73 campaign looking to capture their first NBA championship in four seasons. Boston won its first four games, including road matchups against the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks and an eight-point home win over the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics pounced on the visiting Braves in their fifth game, owning a commanding 103-60 lead at the end of the third quarter. Led by Randy Smith's game-high 29 points off the bench, Buffalo battled back, scoring 58 points in the final frame. It remains the most by a team in a single quarter in NBA history.

The Braves' record-setting offensive output was not enough to overcome the Celtics' lead, as Boston held on for a 126-118 victory. The Celtics went on to win their first 10 games and finished the regular season with the league's best record at 68-14 before losing to the Knicks in the East finals for the second straight year.

More recently, in April 2023 the Golden State Warriors racked up 55 points in their first quarter vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors went on to win the matchup 157-101.

Check out NBA teams with the most points in a single quarter below:

58 - Buffalo Braves in fourth quarter at Boston Celtics on Oct. 20, 1972

57 - Phoenix Suns in second quarter vs. Denver Nuggets on Nov. 10, 1990

57 - Golden State Warriors in third quarter vs. Sacramento Kings on March 4, 1989

55 - Golden State Warriors in first quarter at Portland Trail Blazers on April 9, 2023

55 - Memphis Grizzlies in third quarter vs. New Orleans Pelicans on April 9, 2022

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for standings, scores, stats, schedules and more.