What are the most points by an NBA player in a quarter?

Klay Thompson literally couldn't miss during a stretch against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 23, 2015.

The former Golden State Warriors sharp shooter made all 13 of his shots from the field and hit both of his free throws in the third quarter en route to scoring 37 points in the 12-minute period and setting the NBA record for the most points in a quarter.

Nine of Thompson's 13 made field goals in the frame were from 3-point range, including an astonishing 28-footer. The 6-foot-5 guard finally missed a shot -- from 21 feet -- at the start of the fourth.

Thompson exited the game to a standing ovation from the home crowd with 9:28 remaining. He finished with a then-career-high 52 points, as the Warriors defeated Sacramento 126-101.

Here is a look at the most points by a player in a single quarter in NBA history:

