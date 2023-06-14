Breakers sign Lithuanian NBA prospect through Next Stars

New Zealand Breakers will welcome NBA prospect Mantas Rubštavičius to the franchise ahead of the upcoming NBL season, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

A projected second-round pick in ESPN's 2024 mock draft, the Lithuanian will head to New Zealand as part of the NBL's Next Stars program.

The 21-year-old, 6'7" [200cm] guard has already shown his potential on the international stage, finishing the 2022 Under 20 European Championship as the tournament's leading scorer. Lithuania won the gold medal with Rubštavičius later named to the All-Tournament team.

"I feel very happy and excited about this great opportunity, and I can't wait to play for the New Zealand Breakers next season," Rubštavičius said of his move to the NBL. "I know that the Next Stars program has helped a number of young talents. It allowed them to reveal themselves on the basketball court and improve. Many players from this program went on to the NBA after successful seasons."

The Breakers were runners-up to the Sydney Kings in a gripping NBL Finals Series earlier this year, and will again be among the competition fancies when the new season tips off in late September.

Breakers coach Mody Maor said Rubštavičius would be a huge addition to his roster.

"He led the competition in scoring and Lithuania to the final and this is when he put himself on the radar for the Breakers," Maor said.

"He has experience in high pressure situations in competitive environments and has been playing against adults which is not the case when you get an 18-year-old."

"All those things we believe will help him adjust to the NBL faster, and allow him to showcase his talents earlier, and help us win.

"Mantas is exactly the same prototype as Rayan Rupert and Ousmane Dieng. When Rayan Rupert came to us he was also second round and when he did well at the Blitz, he went into the first round."