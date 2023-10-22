Open Extended Reactions

The Tasmania JackJumpers have ridden the hot form of Jordan Crawford to snap the Sydney Kings' three-game winning streak with a 105-95 triumph on the road.

Crawford had 12 points to three-quarter time and exploded in the final period at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, nailing four consecutive three-pointers to spark a stunning 12-0 run.

It gave Tasmania a game-high 19-point lead and just about put the result to bed after the Kings had lost Jaylin Galloway (shoulder) and Jonah Bolden (foul out).

Sydney didn't give up but could not close the gap.

Crawford finished with a game-high 32 points to lead the JackJumpers to their second win over Sydney in as many attempts this season.

Anthony Drmic of the JackJumpers lays up a shot against the Kings. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Fellow import Milton Doyle and Majok Deng each scored 17 points for Tasmania, who recorded the highest score in their club's history.

The Kings only had themselves to blame for the loss as they went 10-of-37 in three-point attempts and took almost half their shots from behind the arc.

Jaylen Adams (18 points) and Jordan Hunter (16) couldn't lift their team over the line.

Tasmania burst out to a double-figure lead when they piled on 36 points during the opening period, and the margin blew out to 18 before half-time.

Doyle (12 points), Deng and Jack McVeigh (both 10) all did plenty of damage on the scoreboard in the first half for the visitors, who never trailed.

Galloway's huge dunk sparked Sydney early in the third period and they cut the margin to three.

But he and Bolden soon exited and Crawford's scintillating run gave the JackJumpers the upper hand.