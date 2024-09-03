NBL's Hawks sign ex-NBA guard Darius Days

Open Extended Reactions

The Illawarra Hawks have signed ex-NBA power forward Darius Days as the final player on their roster for the upcoming NBL season.

The Louisiana State alum played four games for the Houston Rockets in the 2022-23 NBA season as part of a two-way contract that had him mostly turning out for G-League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

He averaged seven rebounds and 16 points a game with Rio Grande last season but most recently represented Chinese Basketball Association side Shanghai Sharks.

Days top-scored with 22 points for the Sharks in last month's pre-season friendly fixture against the Hawks in Wollongong, a 101-88 win for the hosts.

The 201cm-tall 24-year-old looms as a like-for-like replacement for outgoing forward Gary Clark, who was the Hawks' best player in a resurgent 2023-24 season under interim coach Justin Tatum.

Illawarra had been keen to retain Clark, a member of last season's All-NBL first team, but the American has since signed with Japanese outfit Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Days joins captain Sam Froling, NBA hopeful Lachlan Olbrich and NBL champion Mason Peatling as front-court options in Tatum's first full season at the helm.

"(Days) is a great player both off and on the court," the coach said.

"He has great numbers on the court, brings strength to our shooting ability and a presence for us on the inside."

Long-time shooting guard Tyler Harvey and former Adelaide 36er Trey Kell III are the Hawks' other two imports for the new season, which the Hawks enter with high hopes.

The Hawks sacked coach Jacob Jackomas following a 2-7 start to the last campaign but rose from the ashes and into the top four under his ex-assistant Tatum.

Illawarra's fairytale story ended with a 2-1 semi-final series loss to eventual runners-up Melbourne United.