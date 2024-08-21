Open Extended Reactions

Jaylin Galloway has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Sydney Kings, sources told ESPN.

Galloway had an existing three-year deal with the Kings, which meant the team had the first right of refusal for the 6'7 wing when he hit the open market earlier this month; that deal was renegotiated, sources said, and will see him rejoin the Kings ahead of the 2024-25 NBL season.

The new contract will keep Galloway in Sydney through what would be his seventh season with the Kings.

Galloway was a key member of the Kings over the 2023-24 season, averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and leveraging his impressive campaign into a two-year, two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 21-year-old was with the Bucks -- and their G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd -- for the back-end of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Galloway was waived by the Bucks on August 1, opening the door for a return to Sydney.

Born in Marietta, Georgia to an Australian mother, Galloway began his professional career as a development player with the Kings in 2020. He became a fully rostered player by the 2022-23 NBL season. The athletic Australian-American wing was an integral part of the Kings' 2022 NBL championship campaign. After winning a title, Galloway played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

The Kings had kept one roster spot open over the NBL offseason, in the case that Galloway became available. With the signing, the Kings' roster for the 2024-25 season is complete under new head coach Brian Goorjian, with Galloway joining Xavier Cooks, Alex Toohey (Next Star), Bul Kuol, Jaylen Adams, Cam Oliver, Shaun Bruce, Izayah Le'Afa, Kouat Noi, Tyler Robertson, Keli Leaupepe, Makuach Maluach, and three development players in Jason Spurgin, Henry Lau, and Klairus Amir.

The Kings are coming off a 13-15 season, where they failed to advance to the playoffs.

The Kings open their regular season on September 22 against the Adelaide 36ers; a game that will be held in Perth as part of the NBL's inaugural HoopsFest.