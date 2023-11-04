Tasmania edge out Bullets in frenetic NBL finish

Open Extended Reactions

The Tasmania JackJumpers have snapped the Brisbane Bullets' three-game winning streak with a nail-biting 87-85 NBL win on the back of a rejuvenated Milton Doyle.

After a quiet few games and just seven points against the same opposition last-start, import Doyle top-scored with 24 points as Tasmania bounced back from two-straight defeats.

Neither side was able to score in a chaotic final two minutes at Launceston's Silverdome on Saturday evening.

Brisbane's Mitch Norton missed two free shots during that period while former JackJumper Sam McDaniel couldn't nail a shot which would have tied the game with mere seconds left.

It was revenge for the JackJumpers, who went down to the Bullets by three points on Sunday and are now 5-4 for the season.

Jack McVeigh tries to put up a shot against the Bullets. Photo by Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images

After trailing 45-41 at halftime, Tasmania produced their best third quarter of the season with Doyle landing three three-pointers.

They took a 75-66 lead into the last quarter but Brisbane wouldn't say die, with Tyrell Harrison pulling off a run of six points to reduce the margin to three.

Harrison was Brisbane's highest scorer with 20 points and also picked up eight rebounds.

Tasmania jumped out of the blocks, reaching 9-0 early before holding a 21-19 margin at the end of the first quarter.

The Bullets fought their way to the lead early in the second quarter and got in front by as many as nine points.

Doyle landed an important three-pointer on the halftime buzzer and then went back-to-back with threes early in the third quarter.

Brisbane, who finished second bottom last season with eight wins, have five wins from their first 10 games in 2023-24.