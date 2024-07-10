The Boomers drew all the headlines with some big names missing out including Matisse Thybulle. Olgun Uluc breaks down the team and how Thybulle missed out! (3:46)

NBA draft prospect Malique Lewis has joined South East Melbourne for the upcoming NBL season as he seeks to boost his stock for next year.

Lewis, who withdrew from the 2024 NBA draft, has signed with the Phoenix as part of the increasingly successful Next Stars program.

The 19-year-old forward from Trinidad and Tobago spent last season with the Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League, and the two years prior to that with Fuenlabrada in Spain's Liga ACB.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to join the South East Melbourne Phoenix and the NBL," Lewis said.

"I can't wait to get started with the team and be part of the Next Star program.

"I'm incredibly grateful to SEM for this amazing opportunity.

"I'm eager to get out there, help the team win games, and make our fans proud."