American guard Lamonte Turner has signed with the Sydney Kings for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBL season, sources told ESPN.

Turner -- a 6'2 point guard -- will join the Kings as a nominated replacement player, and will primarily play in place of Jaylin Galloway, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery at the end of 2024.

Turner most recently played for FMP in Serbia's ABA League. Prior to that, he was with Kataja BC in Finland, averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 assists per game. Kataja would go on to win the Finnish Cup in 2023.

The 27-year-old is best known for his five-year stint at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, where he averaged 12.3 points and 7.1 assists per game as a senior.

Lamonte Turner in action during his stint with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2019. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Kings are coming off a win over the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Thursday, lifting them to 12-9 on the season.

Kings head coach Brian Goorjian has long been calling for an additional point guard, with a desire to more regularly play import Jaylen Adams off the ball. Adams is averaging 18.2 points and 6.4 assists per game on the season. The Kings see Turner as a complementary piece, with the hope he can join the team as a role player and help to maximise the existing roster.

Turner will join Adams and big-man Cam Oliver as the imports on the Kings' roster for the remainder of this NBL season. Turner will need to be active for the Kings' January 9 game against Melbourne United in order to meet the requisite amount of games to be eligible to play in the postseason.