Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Aja's Adelaide Ready to Strike

After registering what she described as a necessary win, Adelaide interim coach Aja Parham-Ammar says the Lightning are striving for a finals berth.

Following the departure of Kerryn Mitchell, Parham-Ammar took the reins in Round 7 and last round notched her first win as a WNBL head coach when Adelaide beat Sydney, 94-75.

It was Adelaide's fourth victory of the season and puts the side in the log jam for, what appears, the final spot in the top four and contention for postseason action for the first time since 2021-22.

"We have ambitious goals. We really just want to get better, play to our potential and compete every game but that fourth spot is there for the taking so it's not outside of our ability to fight for that," Parham-Ammar told ESPN.

"Whether we get it, don't get it -- I think the end goal is to make sure we finish the season on a high note, feeling good about ourselves, everyone feeling like they're getting better and actually seeing the results of the work we're putting in."

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the former pro, who's carved out an impressive CV post-playing career with her Sports Mindset business and in coaching, agreed to terms on November 28, flew to Victoria and met the team on the road in Bendigo on the Saturday and coached them for the first time on the Sunday.

So, what does she think the Lightning have responded to under their newest mentor?

"Attention to detail, direction. We've done a good job communicating, kept some of the same sets that they were running before but [become] a little more intentional with the overall offensive principals we want to implement no matter what offence we're running, what match-ups we're looking for, spacing," Parham-Ammar says.

"They've responded well to that, we've got some bad habits but we had 94 points last game and that's the best we've done all season."

Parham-Ammar and club management will soon begin conversations with the interim coach open to taking on the job on permanently next season.

After registering what she described as a necessary win, Adelaide interim coach Aja Parham-Ammar says the Lightning are striving for a finals berth. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Wehrung the Workhorse

Kelsey Griffin has sung the praises of Abbey Wehrung and her influence on top-of-the-ladder Bendigo's start to the season.

The co-captain says Wehrung, who last year was awarded Sixth Woman of the Year, has shown leadership and composure with the team down co-captain Marianna Tolo (pregnancy) and Casey Samuels (injury).

"From a leadership standpoint, steadiness standpoint and this joy she has is infectious. She's also tenacious on defence, loves to play defence, her defence is outrageous," Griffin explains.

"Abbey is probably one of the most underrated players to play the game, she'll be up there with the likes of Mia Murray -- everyone wants that person on their team.

"I think Abbey is a huge reason why we're doing what we're doing."

Wehrung, now in the starting lineup, is averaging 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in her sixth season, overall, with the Spirit.

Kelsey Griffin has sung the praises of Abbey Wehrung and her influence on top-of-the-ladder Bendigo’s start to the season. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Milestone for "Muss"

Here's cheers to referee Michelle Cosier, nee Musselwhite, who officiated her 50th WNBL game last round.

"Muss" played for the Rangers, Flames and Caps during her 200-game playing career and now whistles while she works as an integral member of the league's referee panel.

Cosier and Jenny Froling, a former WNBL champion as a player and assistant coach before she moved into officiating in both the WNBL and NBL, are trailblazers and it would be fantastic to see some more recent former players follow in their footsteps.

Opals Watch - the Opals who shone in Round 9

Isobel Borlase (Spirit): 29 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal vs. Venom

Maddy Rocci (Flyers): 24 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists vs Caps and 17 points, 7 assists, 3 steals,3 rebounds vs. Venom

Cayla George (Flyers): 24 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists vs. Venom

Sara Blicavs (Caps): 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals vs. Flyers

Zitina Aokuso (Caps): 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal vs. Flyers

Ally Wilson (Lynx): 19 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steal vs. Fire

Steph Talbot (Lightning): 17 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal vs. Flames

Alex Fowler (Fire): 17 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assists vs. Lynx

Miela Sowah (Fire): 17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist vs. Lynx

Courtney Woods (Fire): 15 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds vs. Lynx

Anneli Maley (Lynx): 15 rebounds, 11 points, 3 assists vs. Fire

Jade Melbourne (Caps): 11 assists, 7 points, 4 rebounds vs. Flyers

Game of the week - Round 10

Perth Lynx vs UC Capitals

Tuesday December 23, Perth High Performance Centre, 9pm local time

The final game before Christmas promises to deliver plenty: Perth riding high after handing Townsville its second loss of the season and Canberra on a three-game winning run after along-awaited return to form.

The sides last met on November 29 with Perth prevailing, 91-67, in what was Han Xu's WNBL debut.

She scored 22 points that night in the nation's capital and has increased her output inher two games since with 25 points against Southside and 28 in the win over Townsville.

Zitina Aokuso has announced herself as the Caps' barometer and will team her learnings from Round 7 along with her size, physicality and presence in a must-watch matchup that will go along way in determining the result.

French import Kadi Sissoko missed the last encounter and will be crucial with her athleticism and length, not only inside against Xu but a team full of players with her exact qualities.

Perth has weapons aplenty but none are having a season, full of clutch moves and moments, like Alex Ciabattoni with the former Rookie of the Year enjoying a superb campaign

Round 9 Fixtures

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19

Bendigo Spirit vs. Adelaide Lightning, Red Energy Arena, 5:30pm (AEDT)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Sydney Flames vs. Townsville Fire, Quaycentre, 3:00pm (AEDT)

UC Capitals vs. Geelong Venom, AIS Arena, 7:00pm (AEDT)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21

Southside Flyers vs. Bendigo Spirit, VIC State Basketball Centre, 12:30pm (AEDT)

Adelaide Lightning vs. Perth Lynx, SA State Basketball Centre, 6:30pm (AEDT)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23

Townsville Fire vs. Sydney Flames, Townsville Entertainment Centre, 7:00pm (AEDT)

Perth Lynx vs. UC Capitals, Perth High Performance Centre, 9:00pm (AEDT)

