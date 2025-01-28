Open Extended Reactions

DENTON, Texas -- College all-star games are an important part of the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft, and the first on the docket is the East-West Shrine Bowl. The 100th edition of the game takes place on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (8 p.m. ET, NFL Network). But first, more than 100 draft prospects have spent the past few days at team workouts, taking part in drills and speaking with scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams.

Who was able to boost their stock during Shrine Bowl practices? ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid were on the ground in Texas to check out the top names at practices over the weekend. They identified eight players who are rising on draft boards after standout performances and were able to get some intel on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who spoke with NFL teams at the event but didn't practice.

Here are the prospects who took advantage of the Shrine Bowl setting.

Jump to:

Eight risers | Latest on Sanders

Top Shrine Bowl risers