DENTON, Texas -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in attendance for the East-West Shrine Bowl, but he won't participate in practice or the game.

Sanders met with teams Friday, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

The Titans, who have the first overall pick, met with Sanders for 45 minutes. The meeting also included a surprise FaceTime call from Shedeur's father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

"He's really poised and had mature way about him," Titans coach Brian Callahan told ESPN. "You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it."

The Browns have the second pick in the draft, followed by the Giants.

Shedeur's older brother Shilo, a safety, is also in Texas for the game, which is Thursday. Colorado is also represented by wide receivers Will Sheppard, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and cornerback Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig.

Shedeur Sanders will meet with reporters Saturday afternoon.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.